CNN —

Hollywood great Jack Nicholson watched the LA Lakers put on a dominant display against the Memphis Grizzles Friday in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Cameras captured the longtime Lakers fan embracing and chatting to LeBron James before the game in a moment widely shared on social media. According to ESPN, the 86-year-old actor has not been seen in his usual seat at the Lakers’ arena since last season’s opening game.

Jack Nicholson pictured courtside Friday. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Determined to avoid a Game 7 in Memphis, the Lakers beat the second-seeded Grizzles 125-85 to end the series. D’Angelo Russell starred with 31 points, a playoff-career best, while James added 22 points.

The Lakers led by 17 at halftime and went into the final period leading 100-67.

The seventh seeded Lakers, who won four of the six games, now await the winner of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers will play either the Kings or Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Adam Pantozzi/NBAE/Getty Images

That Western Conference first-round playoff series will go to a seventh and decisive game after the Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 in San Francisco Friday.

Victory for the Kings, the third seeds, at home on Sunday would mean a first playoff series win in 19 years and would eliminate the defending champions.

Malik Monk scored 28 points for the Kings, De’Aaron Fox ended with 26 points, including a game-high 11 assists, and Keegan Murray 15 points. Steph Curry scored 29 points for a Warriors team who did not come close to threatening the Kings.