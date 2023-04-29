CNN —

A fuel tank is on fire in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, the Russian-backed governor of the city Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram early Saturday.

Razvozhaev said the fire has spread to around 1,000 square meters and that initial reports indicate it was caused by a drone.

The fuel tank is in the Cossack Bay neighborhood, he said, adding response teams are working on site.

“It is a class 4 fire. Information about casualties is being updated,” he wrote.

This is a developing story. More to come