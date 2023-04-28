CNN —

Parts of the South are yet again at risk of facing severe storms Friday that could bring damaging winds, large hail and the possibility of tornadoes to millions in north-central Texas.

More than 12 million people in Texas, including across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, are under a significant risk for severe thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The storm’s most extreme impacts – which include damaging winds and hail at least 2 inches wide– are expected to hit north-central Texas between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. CT, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Fort Worth said.

The looming conditions led the Storm Prediction Center to issue what it calls an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms alert, a severity designation at Level 3 of 5, for those in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“Large hail will be the primary threat with supercells, with a couple of instances of 3+ inch stones possible,” the prediction center warned.

Elsewhere, there is a slight risk, Level 2 of 5, for severe storms extending from southern Texas to the Texas-Oklahoma and Texas-Arkansas borders, where large hail, high winds and a couple of isolated tornadoes are possible, according to the prediction center. Cities in that risk area include Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Corpus Christi.

We have the potential for another round of severe storms on Friday afternoon and evening. Main hazards will be large hail and damaging winds, though a tornado or two is possible. This will include DFW and areas south. #dfwwx #ctxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/HtnU5y1cH9 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 27, 2023

The severe weather threat comes as another storm system triggered tornado reports, gusty winds and dangerously large hail in Texas and Florida this week.

On Thursday evening, the storm whipped up a tornado near Hosford, Florida, after which a dozen homes were destroyed and about 20 others were damaged, according to Rhonda Lewis, the head of Liberty County Emergency Management.

Six of the seven tornado reports recorded Thursday were across the Florida Panhandle, while one was in southwestern Georgia.