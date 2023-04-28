President Barack Obama, center, participates in a meeting in the White House Situation Room to discuss the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. Vice President Joe Biden is next to Obama on the left.
Never-before-seen pictures show the White House on the day bin Laden was killed
Pete Souza/The White House

Updated 1:44 PM EDT, Fri April 28, 2023

The operation to kill Osama bin Laden was an extraordinary moment in American history.

Newly released photos, obtained from the Obama Presidential Library via a Freedom of Information Act request by The Washington Post, offer a window into the meticulous planning -- and tension -- among the highest-ranking members of the US government, including President Barack Obama, on May 1, 2011.

Obama addresses members of his national security team in the Situation Room. Air Force Brig. Gen. Marshall Webb is pictured on the right.
Pete Souza/The White House
This iconic image is the one most associated with the mission. The president was not supposed to be in this room but decided to relocate there because he felt he needed to see the live feed from a drone over Abbottabad that was showing grainy footage of the raid in progress. <em>(Editor's note: The classified document in front of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)</em>
Pete Souza/The White House/Getty Images
Obama shakes hands with Secretary of Defense Robert Gates.
Pete Souza/The White House
Obama convenes his national security team in one of the conference areas in the Situation Room.
Pete Souza/The White House
Obama listens as his national security team discusses the raid.
Pete Souza/The White House
CIA Director Leon Panetta, center, speaks in the Situation Room. On the left is Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. White House chief of staff William Daley is on the right.
Pete Souza/The White House
Denis McDonough, deputy national security adviser, leans over to speak with presidential speechwriter Ben Rhodes.
Pete Souza/The White House
Clinton listens intently during a Situation Room briefing.
Pete Souza/The White House
In the days leading up to the mission, the decision among Obama's national security team about whether to proceed was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2016/04/30/politics/obama-osama-bin-laden-raid-situation-room/index.html" target="_blank">not unanimous</a>. Ultimately, it was Obama's decision to go ahead.
Pete Souza/The White House
Obama meets with Rhodes, senior adviser David Plouffe and Daley following meetings in the Situation Room.
Pete Souza/The White House
After the raid, White House staff made preparations for Obama to address the nation.
Chuck Kennedy/The White House
White House staff put the finishing touches on Obama's television statement.
Chuck Kennedy/The White House
Following the raid, Obama made a series of calls, including to former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, to inform them of the successful mission.
Pete Souza/The White House
Obama and his top advisers edit his remarks in the Oval Office.
Pete Souza/The White House
Obama reviews his remarks before his televised statement.
Pete Souza/The White House
As reports of the operation spread, crowds gathered outside the White House.
Chuck Kennedy/The White House
Biden and White House press secretary Jay Carney, left, review Obama's remarks.
Pete Souza/The White House
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen celebrates with Biden following the mission.
Pete Souza/The White House
Senior administration officials listen as Obama addresses the nation.
Pete Souza/The White House
"Tonight, I can report to the American people and to the world that the United States has conducted an operation that killed Osama bin Laden, the leader of al Qaeda, and a terrorist who's responsible for the murder of thousands of innocent men, women and children," Obama said.
Pete Souza/The White House
In Washington and across the nation, spontaneous gatherings celebrated the news, which helped close one of the most painful chapters in American history.
Pete Souza/The White House