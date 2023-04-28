Never-before-seen pictures show the White House on the day bin Laden was killed
Updated 1:44 PM EDT, Fri April 28, 2023
The operation to kill Osama bin Laden was an extraordinary moment in American history.
Newly released photos, obtained from the Obama Presidential Library via a Freedom of Information Act request by The Washington Post, offer a window into the meticulous planning -- and tension -- among the highest-ranking members of the US government, including President Barack Obama, on May 1, 2011.