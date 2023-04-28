CNN —

The chief of staff of the US Army has grounded all Army aviators not involved in critical missions following two recent helicopter crashes that left 12 soldiers dead.

The order from Army Chief of Staff James McConville grounds the aviators “until they complete the required training,” according to the Army.

“The safety of our aviators is our top priority, and this stand down is an important step to make certain we are doing everything possible to prevent accidents and protect our personnel,” McConville said in a statement.

Army pilots, at McConville’s direction, “will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and crews have the knowledge, training and awareness to safely complete their assigned mission.”

The safety stand down comes after Thursday’s mid-air collision of two AH-64 Apache helicopters near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, that killed three soldiers and wounded another.

Last month, nine soldiers were killed when two HH-60 Blackhawks collided during routine night training near Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

The incidents are under investigation, according to the Army, but “there is no indication of any pattern” between the two.