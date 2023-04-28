Editor’s Note: Casey Michel is the director of the Human Rights Foundation’s Combating Kleptocracy Program. He is the author of “American Kleptocracy: How the US Created the World’s Greatest Money Laundering Scheme in History,” and is at work on a book investigating foreign lobbying in Washington. The views expressed in this article are his own. Read more opinion at CNN.

Some 70 US lawmakers wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, urging the Biden administration to press Russia for the release of imprisoned dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza.

That correspondence probably won’t prompt Russian President Vladimir Putin to free his longtime critic, but it just might help cast a spotlight on the plight of Kara-Murza, which deserves far more international attention than it has generally received.

Much public notice justifiably has been paid in recent months to other individuals who have been unjustly imprisoned by Putin’s ruthless regime. The outrageous detention last month of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has prompted vocal demands for his release from his employer and from the US State Department and generated international headlines.

Meanwhile, an Oscar-winning documentary has called attention to the terrible plight of imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny, whose deteriorating health is cause of grave concern. In comments posted on Twitter this week, he wrote that his situation may even be worsening, saying that Russian authorities told him they are planning to prosecute him on terrorism charges that could mean decades more in prison.

While the West must continue to call for the release of those two high-profile political prisoners, it should not overlook Kara-Murza. Although he is respected for his work as a Washington Post columnist and has been honored with the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize – reaction to his plight as a Russian prisoner has seemed strangely muted.

Russian authorities charged Kara-Murza with treason in October 2022, after being detained in April of that year. His arrest followed a speech he gave the previous month to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he called out Western “appeasement” of Putin. After a show trial, a Russian court sentenced him earlier this month to a staggering 25 years in prison, the harshest sentence meted out to a government critic since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Since his arrest, the US, Canada and Latvia have issued fresh sanctions against Russian nationals. And last month, the US State and Treasury Departments announced a number of sanctions against those involved in Kara-Murza’s prosecution and detention, accusing them of “serious human rights abuse[s].” But the response elsewhere has been surprisingly lackluster – especially by the United Kingdom Kara-Murza is a citizen of Britain, in addition to holding a Russian passport.

Last week, after months of seeming inaction, the British government condemned Kara-Murza’s conviction and sentencing. It announced sanctions against various individuals it accused of having a hand in his detention and prosecution, as well as two FSB security service agents it said played a role in his two near-fatal poisonings.

“The UK will continue to support Mr. Kara-Murza and his family. I call on Russia to release him immediately and unconditionally,” Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement announcing the sanctions.

But in various public statements, including in an interview with the BBC, Kara-Murza’s wife Evgenia lamented that it took a draconian prison sentence against her husband to spur London to act.

“It only saddens me that it took a year of unlawful detention, a horrific sentence of 25 years in a strict regime and a very concerning deterioration of my husband’s health for the British government to move to a somewhat stronger response,” Evgenia Kara-Murza told the British broadcaster.

London’s less-than-robust response points to a disheartening problem: An apparent lack of coordination among Western allies in responding to the incarceration of such a prominent opposition figure, as Russia lurches toward totalitarianism.

The Biden administration launched its “Without Just Cause” campaign aimed at highlighting the plight of political prisoners – including Kara-Murza – around the world. US lawmakers in the US Congress have issued a range of congressional resolutions and individual statements highlighting Kara-Murza’s plight.

But efforts to call attention to the plight of those who are unjustly imprisoned and to undertake concerted action to help them have been, at best, scattershot. The disjointed Western response to Kara-Murza’s plight only works to Russia’s advantage.

After more than a year of war, certain Russian officials and various oligarchs have been sanctioned by certain Western governments while others are not – a helter-skelter response which helps only them circumvent existing sanctions. And even when sanctions are applied, they don’t always seem to have the desired effect, as we learned this week amid headlines about a Russian deputy defense minister whose socialite former wife apparently is living the high life in Europe – even though her ex-husband has been sanctioned.

It’s long past time to create a coordinating body to ensure that Western sanctions packages are aligned and airtight. A proposal for a Trans-Atlantic Anti-Corruption Council lays out the perfect framework for such a body. It would bring together officials and experts to further align anti-corruption policy on both sides of the Atlantic, and is precisely what’s needed if America, Britain, the European Union and Canada are to present a unified front on the sanctions regime.

We know that the threat of being sanctioned still strikes fear in the heart of Russian officials and oligarchs. It’s possible that they recalled a similar case from over a decade ago, after the imprisonment and death in custody of Russian figure Sergei Magnitsky. That led US lawmakers to pass the well-known and broadly successful 2012 “Magnitsky Act” sanctions program which Russians came to revile.

The law was signed by then-President Barack Obama as a retaliation against the human rights abuses suffered by Magnitsky, a Russian lawyer and auditor who discovered hundreds of millions of dollars in graft and fraud involving the Kremlin. Magnitsky, who was arrested without charge after blowing the whistle, ultimately died during his detention under suspicious circumstances.

A 2016 measure, the Global Magnitsky Act, expanded on the original law, and has succeeded in targeting hundreds of corrupt individuals and entities around the world since its enactment, according to the US government. A number of European countries have also passed their own versions of the Magnitsky Act.

Somehow it seems – despite all the attention Moscow has drawn over the past year for its invasion of Ukraine and the increasingly authoritarian leadership of President Vladimir Putin – that the West still treads gingerly with the Russian dictator, even amid his egregious human rights abuses and blatant violations of international law.

The US senators have gestured at least toward trying to help Kara-Murza, a man who had survived two poisonings suspected to have been carried out by the Russian regime, and who as a result has lost feeling in both feet and one of his arms.

The letter by US lawmakers is a small step, but it is at very least, a start. Washington should now follow it up with more robust action, including declaring Kara-Murza “wrongfully detained.”

The US government should encourage Western allies to take similar stringent measures against Putin’s regime and to pledge to improve coordination on sanctions moving forward. It might yield results in the form of fewer detained dissidents – and could even lead to the long-overdue freedom from prison for Kara-Murza.