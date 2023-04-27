CNN —

Friday, May 5th, 2023 is Military Spouse Appreciation Day, a holiday honoring husbands, wives and partners of service members. This annual event occurs each May on the Friday before Mother’s Day and was first recognized by President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

He detailed in this proclamation the sacrifices military spouses make for their families, communities and country.

“In many instances, they subordinated their personal and professional aspirations to the greater benefit of the service family. Responding to the call of duty, they frequently endured long periods of separation or left familiar surroundings and friends to re-establish their homes in distant places. And there they became American ambassadors abroad.

As volunteers, military spouses have provided exemplary service and leadership in educational, community, recreational, religious, social and cultural endeavors. And as parents and homemakers, they preserve the cornerstone of our Nation’s strength – the American family.”

Military spouses are our services’ unsung heroes. But you can show them gratitude on this holiday – and year-round – by supporting organizations like these.