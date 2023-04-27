CNN —

Brittney Griner thanked the media for its coverage while she was detained in Russia and for the exposure it provided to help her get back to the United States.

The two-time Olympic gold-medalist spent nearly 300 days in Russian custody following her detention in February 2022 and then being sentenced to nine years in prison under drug-smuggling charges after authorities in the country found cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was moved to tears by the opening question at Thursday’s press conference, but quickly composed herself.

The 32-year-old said that during her detention there was a little bit of a delay in getting news sometimes, but that she was aware of what was going on.

That awareness and the knowledge that people were fighting for her “definitely made me a little bit more comfortable” and to “have hope.” She urged those who remain wrongfully detained to “stay strong.”

Asked about possibly going abroad to play again, Griner said she’ll “never go overseas again” to play unless it’s for the Olympics.

Griner had for years played on a Russian women’s basketball team during the WNBA off-season and was detained in a Moscow airport as she traveled back to the US.

The 32-year-old said many women’s players go overseas for the pay and that she wouldn’t criticize anyone for doing that, though Griner hopes the WNBA will continue to grow and that there will be change.

Griner explained that during the times where she had almost lost hope all together, pictures of her family helped bring her through those dark moments.

“Just being able to see their faces, that did it for me. … You know what you’re waiting on,” Griner said. “You’re waiting to be back with your family.”

