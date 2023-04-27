CNN —

Rep. Jamie Raskin announced on Thursday that he has received a “preliminary diagnosis of being ‘in remission’ from diffuse large B-cell lymphoma” and has finished chemotherapy.

Raskin said in an open letter that he is “overwhelmed with gratitude and love” and

has “a 90% prognosis of no relapse.”

In December of last year, Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, announced that he had a “serious but curable form of cancer” and would begin outpatient treatment.

Raskin currently serves as the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. He previously served on the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. He was also the lead impeachment manager for former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial in 2021.

According to the American Cancer Society, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma “tends to be a fast-growing (aggressive) lymphoma, but it often responds well to treatment.”

The society states that “about 3 out of 4 people will have no signs of disease after the initial treatment, and many are cured.”