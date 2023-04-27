Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails through Bophorus Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet, which, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data, is a Suezmax crude tanker which had been chartered by oil major Chevron and had last docked in Kuwait, sails through Bophorus Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2023. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
CNN  — 

Iran’s Navy has seized an “offending Marshall Islands-flagged” ship in the Gulf of Oman, after it allegedly collided with an Iranian boat and attempted to flee the scene, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

“The seizure came after an unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night on Wednesday in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured,” Iran’s military said on Thursday.

It added that “the Iranian naval forces later intercepted the fleeing ship in the Gulf of Oman and directed it toward Iran’s coastal waters.”

The United States Navy confirmed in a statement earlier Thursday that Iran’s Navy had seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker Advantage Sweet in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

“US 5th Fleet is monitoring the situation,” it said.