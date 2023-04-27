CNN —

John King will take on a new role at CNN and step down as the anchor of “Inside Politics,” handing the torch to Dana Bash, who will take over as anchor of the esteemed program later this year, the news network announced Thursday.

King, who also serves as CNN’s chief national correspondent, will take on a new role focused on voters in battleground states during the 2024 presidential election.

“This is my ‘back to the future’ dream assignment,” King said in a statement. “It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country.”

King, who requested the new assignment, will continue to play a key role in CNN’s election and special coverage.

Bash said that she is “thrilled” to be taking over as the anchor of “Inside Politics,” which airs daily at 12 p.m. ET.

“After nearly 30 years at CNN covering campaigns, Capitol Hill and the White House, I am excited to helm a program devoted to the politics that impact Americans’ lives,” Bash said. “John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

Bash will continue to serve as the co-anchor of “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper. Abby Phillip will continue to helm “Inside Politics Sunday.”

The development marks the latest programming changes to CNN in recent months, as Chris Licht, who took over as chief executive last year, works to put his stamp on the network.

Earlier this week, CNN announced veteran anchor Don Lemon would exit the channel. Lemon, who was a staple in the network’s prime time lineup, most recently co-hosted “CNN This Morning” alongside Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

CNN also this month launched “CNN News Central,” two three-hour shows that comprise the majority of the network’s dayside lineup. Each show features three anchors in a large studio, placing an emphasis on large graphics and getting the on-screen talent out from behind the anchor desk.

Meanwhile, the network continues to work on its prime time lineup. CNN has been without a regular 9 p.m. host since anchor Chris Cuomo was fired in 2021. The network announced earlier this month that Charles Barkley and Gayle King will host a weekly prime time weekday show starting later this year.