exp Disney v. desantis | FST 042708ASEG2 | cnni world _00010625.png
What's happening between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis?
04:27 - Source: CNN
Media 17 videos
exp Disney v. desantis | FST 042708ASEG2 | cnni world _00010625.png
What's happening between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis?
04:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson fox late night shows lon orig na
Hear late night hosts' reaction to Carlson and Lemon's exit from cable news
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Johan Goldberg
Hear why ex-Fox employee thinks Tucker Carlson may go 'full Joe Rogan'
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
See how Fox announced Tucker Carlson's departure on air
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Viewers Camerota SCREENGRAB
Hear what Fox News viewers think about the Dominion settlement
03:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Nelson, joined by fellow members of the Dominion Voting Systems legal team, speaks to members of the media outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 18, 2023. - Vote machine maker Dominion and Fox News settled a defamation case over falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election aired on the conservative TV network, a US judge announced Tuesday.
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper smile vpx
'Difficult to say with a straight face': Tapper reacts to Fox News' statement on settlement
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dominion lawyer justin nelson vpx
Hear from Dominion lawyer after settlement with Fox News
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elie Honig
Honig says Fox is 'headed for a full-blown journalistic and legal disaster'
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018.
Should Fox settle defamation lawsuit? Prominent lawyer weighs in
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash snl skit split thumb vpx
'SNL' spoofs Dana Bash during Trump indictment coverage. See her reaction
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Evan Gershkovich - handout from WSJ
This is what journalist was working on before getting arrested in Russia
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Parisis "Gerry" Filippatos
Hear from the attorney for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul rudd olivia colman prank bbc radio
Oscar winner pulls hilarious prank on Paul Rudd during radio show
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN

Editor’s Note: A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. Sign up for the daily digest chronicling the evolving media landscape here.

New York CNN  — 

“Hold off on the [Ron] DeSantis thing.”

That was the order from top Breitbart editor Matt Boyle in the company’s internal Slack channel last week, instructing staffers at the far-right outlet to pause stories on the Florida governor ahead of an expected 2024 run. Boyle, who described DeSantis as “inept,” signaled that stories related to the governor needed “sign off” from him, Editor-In-Chief Alex Marlow, and chief executive Larry Solov, according to screenshots of the conversation that I obtained.

The instruction from Boyle, the site’s notably pro-Trump editor, came after staffers had flagged a DeSantis commercial spoofing Dylan Mulvaney’s Bud Light video, which had generated a storm of anti-transgender backlash in conservative circles. The terse command led to suspicion inside Breitbart that Boyle, who had already confessed he viewed DeSantis negatively, was trying to wield his power at the outlet to tilt the scales against the Sunshine State governor and in favor of Trump in the lead up to the 2024 contest.

Boyle’s order, however, was met with fierce pushback.

Dylan Gwinn, a sports writer at Breitbart, told Boyle that he believed the DeSantis commercial was a sports story and questioned why he would need his authorization to post an article. “I need your permission to do a story on a hilarious ad?” Gwinn asked.

“To do a story on a political and likely candidate for president yes you do,” Boyle shot back. “It’s not a sports story, it’s a politics story.”

“Is this a new policy regarding all stories on all presidential candidates?” asked John Nolte, a senior Breitbart writer.

“You are to run anything on this by me,” Boyle sternly replied. “It’s not a new policy, it’s longstanding policy.”

The conversation grew even more heated.

“I’m unaware of this policy,” Nolte quipped. “I’ve literally written hundreds of stories on presidential candidates.”

“You are unhinged,” Gwinn added.

The tense back and forth inside Breitbart reflects a growing tension inside the right-wing media universe writ large — one that could have consequences for national politics. Ahead of the 2024 Republican primary contest, battle lines are starting to be drawn. On one side, supporters of Trump. On the other, supporters of DeSantis.

It’s reminicent of what took place in right-wing media during the 2016 GOP primary season. Back then, one camp of conservatives supported Trump, while others supported Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. This time, the early fault lines have been drawn between DeSantis and Trump.

Toward the end of the discussion, Boyle walked back some of his instruction, saying that the policy pertained specifically to stories about DeSantis and the Bud Light controversy— not everything under the sun about the Florida governor. In a statement, a Breitbart spokesperson told me, “Another day, another robust debate in the Breitbart virtual newsroom. Once again, Breitbart is the best place for GOP primary coverage, as CNN has always known.”

DeSantis’s campaign declined to comment.

But the manner in which the biggest mouthpieces in right-wing media cover the looming primary is highly consequential, and could ultimately decide who gets the party’s blessing. Republican primary voters primarily get their news from partisan outlets, such as Breitbart and Fox News, while shunning news from mainstream outlets.

Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul and Republican kingmaker who controls some of the most powerful organs in conservative media, appeared to make clear in the wake of the midterm elections that he would prefer to cast aside Trump in favor of DeSantis as the leader of the Republican party. That’s not to say that Fox News hosts like Sean Hannity will suddenly become anti-Trump, but the network has already worked to shower DeSantis in positive coverage, casting him as a crusader against radical “woke” ideology infecting the nation, and helping to boost his chances at taking on Trump.

But Murdoch’s power has limits, as was demonstrated in the 2016 Republican primaries. And a litany of anti-establishment, populist-leaning outlets and commentators — who continue to only grow in power — will likely remain in Trump’s corner. While the battles will be fought in headlines and hyperbolic critiques, the winner of this public struggle for the soul of the party could ultimately decide the direction of the nation.