Eleven people killed in suspected Maoist militant attack in central India

New Delhi (CNN) Ten policemen and a civilian were killed in blast as they were returning from an operation against insurgents in India's central Chhattisgarh state, its chief minister said Wednesday.

Rebel Maoist militants are believed to be responsible for the attack, Bhupesh Baghel told reporters, expressing his grief over the deaths.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi "strongly condemned" the attack in a statement Wednesday.

"I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families," he wrote on Twitter.

India's government has been embroiled in a decades-long conflict with Maoist rebel groups, also known as Naxals, who launch attacks on government forces in an attempt to overthrow the state and usher in a classless society. Maoists are largely active in central India, in remote regions mainly populated by tribal peoples.

