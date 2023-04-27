CNN —

The Kardashians have never shied away from addressing the good, the bad and the ugly parts of their (very public) life, and the new Season 3 trailer for their Hulu reality show “The Kardashians” demonstrates exactly that – with hints at what’s to come.

“Things change really quickly,” Kim Kardashian says in the opening of the trailer after a producer is heard alluding to her split from SNL alum Pete Davidson.

Kim is also seen in sobs toward the beginning of the trailer, which was released on Thursday, as she tells her sister Khloe Kardashian, “I’m having such a hard day today.” The Skims founder is then seen reflecting on the moment when her and her now ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West’s divorce was finalized in November 2022.

Younger sister Kendall Jenner then questions how Kim handles “everything with her ex-husband,” which is a question that viewers are eager to have answered this coming season.

Kim tells her mom Kris Jenner that West “has made up the most insane narrative,” and tearfully adds that “we stay silent through all the lies for the kids.”

It’s unclear exactly which West narrative Kim is referencing – whether it’s the antisemitic remarks the rapper made in 2022, or when he called out Kim’s parenting style when it came to differences of opinion on their daughter North West’s access to social media.

It does, however, seem fair to assume based on the trailer that Kim will indeed address what she’s endured with respect to West in some capacity.

The trailer also teases footage of Khloe dealing with a skin cancer scare and where she stands with former partner Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children. There also appears to be hints of an internal rift between eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kim surrounding Kourtney’s wedding to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, when the Poosh founder says, “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”

The trailer concludes with Kylie Jenner telling her sisters she feels they all “need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” a fair question for a family full of cosmetic industry titans.

“The Kardashians” Season 3 will be available to stream on Hulu on May 25.