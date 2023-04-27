Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

April 28, 2023

CNN 10 delves into the debt ceiling debate and how it impacts the American people. Then CNN 10 takes you to outer space where the world’s first commercial lunar lander is presumed lost. And before you go, CNN 10 heads to Alaska where a moose tries to sneak into a movie theater. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. Featured in Monday’s episode, which African country is seeing heavy fighting between rival military factions?

2. Which country in South America has seen protests flooding the streets due to economic crisis?

3. Which European city recently started displaying artifacts in a new hands-on way from a new Colosseum museum?

4. What formal announcement did President Joe Biden make earlier this week?

5. If President Biden is re-elected, how old would he be on completion of a second term?

6. The president of what Asian nation was hosted at the White House this week?

7. Which animal is used as a diplomatic gift by China?

8. The US House of Representatives passed a bill this week that would increase the US debt limit by how much?

9. Which country looked to land on the moon the world’s first commercial lunar lander?

10. What location in the Florida Keys translates to “purple island”?

