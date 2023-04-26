CNN —

A dynamic storm system is setting up Wednesday across the South, with the possibility of severe storms and huge hail, especially in Texas and Florida.

Across central Texas, the threat of “very large to potentially giant hail” is a main concern, along with the risk of damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes, especially in the evening, the Storm Prediction Center said.

“The tornado threat should increase significantly during this period, with the potential for a strong tornado or two,” it said.

Much of central Texas, including the Dallas Metroplex, is covered by a Level 3 of 5 “enhanced risk” for severe weather as the strongest rounds of storms are expected to fire up over Texas and Louisiana, south of a stationary front as a cold front approaches.