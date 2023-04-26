GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
NFL insider reveals details of Aaron Rodgers trade
01:27 - Source: CNN
International sport videos 16 videos
GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on January 08, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
NFL insider reveals details of Aaron Rodgers trade
01:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 and Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 lead the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 20, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
CNN Sport speaks with head of Formula Equal, as it plans to become sport's first 50/50 gender ratio team
04:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Felix Georgii wakeboards at the Frozen Wake Lake project in Jokkmokk, Sweden on February 12, 2023 // Lorenz Holder / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202302200446 // Usage for editorial use only //
Pushing the bounds of wakeboarding above -- and below -- the ice
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
exp trans athlete sports ban brennan 03263ASEG1 cnni world_00004301.png
World Athletics bans some transgender women from events
06:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
novak dojokovic becky anderson
CNN anchor asks Djokovic if he regrets not getting vaccinated. Hear his response
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Ducati Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia celebrates as he won the World Championship's title after the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix race at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia, on November 6, 2022. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
2022 MotoGP champion Pecco Bagnaia previews the new season with CNN
05:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CANILLO, ANDORRA - MARCH 15: Men's Downhill World Cup Winner, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway celebrates with the crystal globe after competing in the Men's Downhill during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Final on March 15, 2023 in Canillo, Andorra. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Norway's skiing star Kilde celebrates another downhill crown
05:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
202303010-women world cup equal pay
Women's soccer: Where it's at, where it's been and where will it go from here?
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BRENTFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Ben Mee of Brentford celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester United at Brentford Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Brentford's 'moneyball' philosophy bests teams with bigger budgets
05:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Cuban boxers fight during the first official women's boxing program in Cuba at the Giraldo Cordova boxing school in Havana, on December 17, 2022. - With a strong right jab to the face of his opponent, Elianni García Polledo (50kg), decided this Saturday the first official women's boxing match in Cuba, a day awaited for decades by the women of the island. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) (Photo by YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images)
Cuban women boxers say they have had to endure sexist jabs. Now, they're punching/fighting back
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Video thumbnail Ja Morant gun livestream
'Most exciting young star' away from NBA court after gun controversy
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20230303-Emiliano Martinez-penalty shootout
Emiliano Martínez: The art of winning a penalty shootout
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Chris Kirk kisses the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament in a playoff against Eric Cole, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Chris Kirk speaks to CNN after first PGA Tour win in 8 years
05:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fernando Alonso Video tease image
Fernando Alonso eyes 'magical' podium finish as he embarks on new challenge with Aston Martin
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Angel City Football Club President Julie Uhrman and first overall draft pick Alyssa Thompson pose with a jersey during the Angel City Football Club 2023 NWSL Draft Party at Nike LA on January 12, 2023 in Playa Vista, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
Alyssa Thompson: US Soccer's boundary-breaking teenage phenom
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
sebastien haller gano partido vida cancer testicular vuelta canchas borussia dortmund futbol deportes cnn_00000130.png
Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas called the deal to acquire four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers “historic” for the franchise.

Douglas spoke Tuesday on how the trade – which has not yet been finalized as the two teams work out the details – came together.

“Obviously, a long time in the making,” Douglas told reporters at a previously scheduled pre-draft press conference.

“There’s still some I’s to be dotted, T’s to be crossed to ultimately finalize everything … I can’t thank [Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst] enough for the open dialogue that we’ve had and ultimately being able to get what we feel is a historic trade for this franchise.”

The long-awaited trade will reportedly see Rodgers sent to the Jets along with the Packers’ 15th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to reports from ESPN and NFL Network.

The Packers will receive the Jets’ 13th overall pick in Thursday’s draft, as well as one of the Jets’ second-round picks and their 2024 first-round draft pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the Jets’ offensive plays this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Rodgers is joining the New York Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers is joining the New York Jets after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

“Aaron is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play this game and to have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you are always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture,” Douglas said. “We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability.”

Rodgers has spent his entire 18-season NFL career with the Packers, where he led the team to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, the 39-year-old expressed his gratitude to the “Packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way.”

On whether Rodgers intends to play beyond the 2023 season, Douglas said: “I don’t want to put words in Aaron’s mouth. You guys are going to have the opportunity at the right time to ask him those specific questions, but we’re obviously excited about this opportunity, excited about this deal and excited to add him to the team.”

Kyle Stickles, a Make-A-Wish recipient from Ghent, New York, will announce the Jets’ first-round pick.

Asked who he thinks his favorite team should select in the first round, the 13-year-old said: “We definitely don’t need a quarterback.”

In 2020, Stickles was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, bone cancer, in his left tibia, according to the NFL.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.