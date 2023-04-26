Editor’s Note: Gene Seymour is a critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter @GeneSeymour. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.

No one could have blamed Harry Belafonte if at certain points in his life he chose to remain outside of history rather than deep within its contours, much like Ralph Ellison’s protagonist in “Invisible Man,” who looked underground for an escape from history’s demands, making himself even more invisible than he was before.

But history, as it often does, had other ideas for Belafonte, who died April 25 at 96, having lived a long, full life as both entertainer and activist. That was the role history had chosen for him. The social and political convulsions of the mid-20th century made fulfilling that destiny both easier and harder for this New York City-born son of Caribbean parents as he came into adulthood at the pre-dawn of the civil rights movement – a movement whose aspirations he would embody and whose revolutionary energies he would propel.

Maintaining that balance between his twin obligations to show business and to social change may have been, by itself, Belafonte’s most extraordinary achievement. The times he lived in paved a smoother way for him than the one faced by his mentor and hero Paul Robeson. At about the time Belafonte had emerged in the 1950s as both screen actor and recording star, Robeson, himself a film actor and singer of comparable fame and influence, was being blacklisted for his outspokenness for civil rights and against US foreign policy.

After years of political persecution, Robeson struggled with depression and withdrew from public life, but Belafonte carried on Robeson’s crusade on roughly the same terms Robeson had defined for himself: as artist and insurgent. Belafonte marched in demonstrations. He conducted, supported and headlined fundraisers for civil rights activists facing physical peril down South, and in 1963, was among several prominent Black artists and performers pressing then-Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy to do more for those activists.

On the other hand, there was, relatively speaking, only so much Belafonte could do on the entertainment side. With his striking good looks and strapping physical presence, Belafonte could have and should have been the first Black romantic movie lead. But as film historian Donald Bogle noted, Belafonte “never seemed at ease with romantic roles; nor did the film industry seem at ease at casting him in such.” Though he and Dorothy Dandridge in 1954’s “Carmen Jones” made as beautiful a pair of star-crossed lovers as any in motion picture history, Belafonte seemed to check his rawer impulses while Dandridge’s mercurial temperament seemed to blaze, unfettered.

Belafonte’s own passion and fire, which was always evident both in his live musical performances of calypso, folk and pop music and in his activism, seemed oddly, even awkwardly contained on screen. Much like his good friend and fellow pioneer Sidney Poitier, Belafonte seemed to be testing and gently pressing against the boundaries of what he was permitted to do in front of cameras, especially with White women. One remembers, with retroactive fury, the outraged reaction from TV audiences in 1968 when during a television special, British pop star Petula Clark and Belafonte casually brushed arms during a singing duet.

In the end, it didn’t matter. By that time, history had conferred upon Belafonte such moral authority from his activism, especially his role as confidante and aide to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who’d been assassinated that same year. Here, as elsewhere in Belafonte’s life, the activism and the entertainment sides of his public life worked in tandem to buttress, offset and enhance the other.

And in a gratifying sense, the push-pull of history’s demands worked in Belafonte’s favor as a screen actor. From the 1970s onward, there were no more demands on Belafonte’s time to be a romantic star – and so he kept up the pressure on social change (and on other Black celebrities to contribute more of their time to such crusades) while becoming, on-screen, a gifted character actor. He provided comic relief and idiosyncratic turns in Poitier-directed features, such as 1972’s “Buck and the Preacher” and 1974’s “Uptown Saturday Night.” Then, in a remarkable late-career triumph, he was the mordantly dry-witted 1930s gangster Seldom Seen in Robert Altman’s 1996 period musical, “Kansas City” – for which Belafonte received the New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Supporting Actor.

One suspects, strongly, that being on the front lines of social change while receding to supporting roles on screen was, at last, a perfect balance for Belafonte. History can, at times, bestow the kindest fates to those who deserve it most.