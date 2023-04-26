Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 27, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at a meeting between President Joe Biden and South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol. The two leaders unveiled the “Washington Declaration” which outlines steps to boost US and South Korean cooperation on military issues. Then, CNN 10 is looking at a Tennessee panda named YaYa and diplomatic relations between China and the US. Plus, the story of parrots taking video chatting to the next level and the science behind it. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

