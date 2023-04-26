NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 02: Howard Stern arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 10 Red Carpet Event at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32 - Source: CNN
Food and Drink 16 videos
NEWARK, NJ - MARCH 02: Howard Stern arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 10 Red Carpet Event at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2015 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)
Howard Stern weighs in on Kid Rock's Bud Light controversy
01:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fish and chips uk price rise stewart
Russia's war in Ukraine threatens one of England's most famous dishes
02:42
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
An employee cleans a self-ordering machine at the Russian version of a former McDonald's restaurant before the opening ceremony, in Moscow on June 12, 2022.
See rebranded McDonald's restaurants unveiled in Russia
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Don Vultaggio Arizona Beverages founder
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
05:07
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
02 Taco Bell Defy four-lane drive-thru
New Taco Bell drive-thru restaurant serves tacos using mini elevators
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NA Negroni
The fastest growing trend in adult beverages will surprise you
05:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
vid thumb grain 1
See Russian merchant ship's journey across Mediterranean with stolen grain
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
addrienne broaddus baby formula shortage pkg still
Mother describes 'anxiety provoking' search for baby formula
03:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
james cromwell starbucks protest
Actor superglues his hand to Starbucks counter in protest
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tip culture
Americans are tipping less in the wake of tipping fatigue
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine April 23, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Forget oil. Here's how Russia's war in Ukraine is jacking up food prices.
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kebab launch moos high
What's that long skinny thing a restaurant just tried sending to space?
01:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 28: Musician/Entrepreneur Pusha T speaks onstage during Panel 2: "Who We Are Now" as Pharrell Williams holds forum at Norfolk State University to discuss full potential of the cities of Virginia Beach and Norfolk in his home state of Virginia at Norfolk State University on October 28, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Pharrell Williams )
Pusha T isn't 'lovin' it' anymore. Hear his new song for Arby's
01:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
wendys fast food inflation price increase video watch orig_00003516.png
Wendy's CEO: Expect menu price increases of 5% this year
01:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Russia McDonalds Opening Vault 1990
Watch CNN's 1990 coverage of McDonald's first opening in Russia
02:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
McDonalds
McDonald's suspends business in Russia. Here's why it's a big deal
03:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
New York CNN  — 

Beer distributors are largely sticking by Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, as controversy continues to embroil the brand. Two Instagram posts featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this month ignited fury from the right and hurt sales.

The brewing giant met with wholesalers on Tuesday at the National Beer Wholesalers Association Legislative conference to help “dispel potential retailer misconception” about the Mulvaney campaign, according to Beer Business Daily, an influential industry newsletter.

Bud Light beer cans FILE RESTRICTED
Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bud Light's inclusive ad campaigns are good for business, experts say

Anheuser-Busch sought to correct “misinformation” and “confusion” about the can given to Mulvaney, reiterating that it wasn’t a formal campaign or advertisement, according to the company’s memo to distributors, obtained by BBD. The single can given to Mulvaney was not for sale to the general public.

The wholesalers and Anheuser-Busch didn’t immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment. But Del Papa Distributing, a major Texas-based wholesaler, issued a statement of support earlier this week. It criticized the social media posts but said Anheuser-Busch wasn’t trying to make a political statement with them.

The controversy has hurt the Bud Light brand.

Bud Light pours at bars and restaurants declined in early April, according BeerBoard, which tracks sales data at thousands of bars and restaurants. BeerBoard told CNN that the 3,000 locations tracked by the firm poured 6% less Bud Light than rivals, including Miller Lite and Coors Light, from April 2 to April 15. Bud Light had been much more popular than rivals in the weeks before: From March 18 through April 1, customers ordered Bud Light 15% more than rival light beers.

Sales of Bud Light fell 17% in the week ended April 15 compared to the same week in 2022, according to an analysis of NIQ data compiled by Bump Williams Consulting provided to the Wall Street Journal. That same week, sales of rival beers Coors Light and Miller Lite each grew nearly 18% compared to the same week a year earlier.

But BBD said that “several” wholesalers it spoke with said they are “waiting out the storm” — expecting the backlash to fade a few weeks following the initial controversy, as many similar blow-ups have in the past.

Del Papa Distributing earlier this week told retailers that the Mulvaney campaign wasn’t a “political statement and the can was produced by a third-party ad agency, not A-B.”

“The importance of that decision means that the voices of upset consumers have been heard and that those responsible for harming the highly respected reputation of Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are no longer able to do so,” the distributor said in its statement.

Del Papa also addressed the threats that some wholesalers are receiving following the Mulvaney campaign, seeking support for the brands it distributes and its employees that “have been negatively impacted by upset consumers,” and that it should “not allow an unfortunate decision to jeopardize the goodwill we have earned over many years of being good friends and neighbors in our communities.”

Still, some distributors are upset with Anheuser-Busch (BUD).

Distributors that BBD spoke with reportedly said they wished that A-B “had genuinely apologized for what A-B wholesalers have gone through in the trade, and the lost business they’ve had to deal with,” BBD said in Wednesday’s newsletter.

In response to the controversy, A-B has made leadership changes late last week including placing two Bud Light executives on leave, including Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing and Daniel Blake, A-B’s vice president who oversees market for mainstream brands.

Heinerscheid said in a recent podcast interview that Bud Light needs to attract young drinkers to ensure the company’s future by promoting inclusivity. The company has a history of appealing to LGBTQ+ drinkers, releasing beer in rainbow bottles for Pride Month and partnering with LGBTQ+ support organizations.

Bud Light used this year’s Super Bowl to introduce a “new era” for the brand, with a cheeky ad featuring Miles and Keleigh Teller, that was aimed at attracting younger drinkers that have been gravitating toward drinking other alcoholic beverages, like canned cocktails.