Biden announces reelection bid, saying battle for nation’s soul isn’t complete

By Kevin Liptak, Arlette Saenz and Maegan Vazquez, CNN
Updated 6:33 AM EDT, Tue April 25, 2023
biden 2024
Watch Biden's video announcing run for second term
01:43 - Source: CNN
CNN  — 

President Joe Biden formally announced his bid for reelection Tuesday, setting off a battle to convince the country his record merits another four years in the White House and his age won’t impede his ability to govern.

ACCOKEEK, MD - APRIL 19: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at an International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 union training facility on April 19, 2023 in Accokeek, Maryland. Biden spoke on his plans to expand the economy and addressed Republican leadership's approach to raising the debt ceiling later this year. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
ACCOKEEK, MD - APRIL 19: President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at an International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 union training facility on April 19, 2023 in Accokeek, Maryland. Biden spoke on his plans to expand the economy and addressed Republican leadership's approach to raising the debt ceiling later this year. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Biden announces 2024 reelection campaign

In a video released early Tuesday, Biden framed next year’s contest as a fight against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing he needed more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation’s character.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” he said in the video, which opened with images of the January 6, 2021, insurrection and abortion rights activists protesting at the US Supreme Court.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer,” Biden says in voiceover narration. “I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

Biden’s official declaration ends any lingering doubts about his intentions, and begins a contest that could evolve into a rematch with his 2020 rival, former President Donald Trump. He enters the race with a significant legislative record but low approval ratings, a conundrum his advisers have so far been unable to solve. Already the oldest president in history, he also confronts persist questions about his age.

The launch comes four years to the day Biden made his 2020 bid official. That race became a mission to restore the country’s character and prevent Trump from achieving a second term.

Biden’s fourth and final presidential campaign will rest on similar themes. Just as he did in 2020, Biden is making an appeal to the nation’s ideals, particularly with the specter of Trump’s return.

His announcement video warns against “MAGA extremists” who he says are “dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love.”

“Every generation of Americans has faced a moment when they’ve had to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedoms. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights,” he says. “And this is our moment.”

But Biden’s campaign will also ride on promoting the achievements made during the first two years of his presidency – and an argument he needs more time to “finish the job.”

“I know we can,” he says.

Little enthusiasm for another Biden run amid concerns about his age

No major Democratic challengers are expected to emerge, and Biden is likely to enjoy an easy path to his party’s nomination. Only two challengers are in the race: author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Still, at 80, Biden is the nation’s oldest president. Polls have consistently reflected concern about his age even among Democrats.

Read more

  • Biden announces reelection bid, saying battle for nation’s soul isn’t complete
  • Follow live updates
  • Analysis: Biden joins Trump in the 2024 race, with each making a historic bid for reelection
  • Election 2024: A consequential rematch of serial candidates

    • Most Americans – and even a majority of Democrats – in recent surveys have shown little enthusiasm for another Biden run.

    A series of upcoming challenges, from the ongoing war in Ukraine to a still-uncertain economy, could provide hurdles to Biden’s reelection. And now that power in Washington is divided, the GOP-controlled House has largely dashed hopes for major legislative accomplishments in the two years ahead of the 2024 vote.

    The president’s tenure in office so far has been marked by key triumphs for his colossal policy agenda, including successfully pushing forward and compromising on a broad set of legacy-making, high pricetag priorities with Congress that addressed funding for the Covid-19 pandemic, rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, bolstering domestic semiconductor chip production, and addressing climate change. And under Biden’s watch, the US has attempted to undo Trump’s legacy of diplomacy operating through a nationalist lens, returning to global agreements and reinforcing partnerships with allies who had been jilted by his predecessor.

    But broader national challenges – sometimes outside of federal control – along with admitted administration fumbles have also acted as a magnet for GOP criticism and contributed to low national approval ratings throughout Biden’s time in office.

    There was the chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Struggles on border policy. Fluctuations in energy prices. Missteps with longstanding allies. Supply chain issues and shortages for everyday items and essentials like Covid-19 tests, baby formula and certain medications. Ongoing legal challenges to policies Biden’s implemented through executive authority, like student debt forgiveness. And investigations into his family, which have accelerated under the House GOP majority. And, of course, the pervasive inflation woes impacting global markets and Americans’ spending power.

    In the coming months, Biden is also facing pressure to negotiate with Republican lawmakers to raise the national borrowing limit to avoid catastrophic default, a prospect that’s already caused anxiety amid an uncertain economic recovery.

    In midterm elections last November, Biden’s party was able to defy historical trends by picking up a seat in the US Senate and avert a dramatic red wave in the House of Representatives. Long a self-identified centrist, Biden has mostly won over progressive Democrats through massive climate investments and steps to relieve student debt. But concerns – including from those among his party – remain over his ability to compel enough voters to stay on board for another term.

    Standing up a campaign

    Biden’s expected campaign launch will not prompt a sudden change in his day-to-day schedule as commander in chief, according to advisers. Instead, it will come amid a busy week of engagements, a signal of Biden’s approach toward balancing his day job with the job of being a candidate.

    Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, in November 2020. The next day, he became President-elect.
    Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware, in November 2020. The next day, he became President-elect.
    Carolyn Kaster/AP
    Biden carries his sons Beau, left, and Hunter while attending a Democratic convention in Delaware in 1972. At center is his first wife, Neilia, and on the left are future Gov. Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife, Jeanne. Biden, a member of the New Castle County Council, was running for one of Delaware's US Senate seats, and he won that November at the age of 29.
    Biden carries his sons Beau, left, and Hunter while attending a Democratic convention in Delaware in 1972. At center is his first wife, Neilia, and on the left are future Gov. Sherman W. Tribbitt and his wife, Jeanne. Biden, a member of the New Castle County Council, was running for one of Delaware's US Senate seats, and he won that November at the age of 29.
    AP
    Biden cuts a cake at his 30th birthday party in November 1972, shortly after winning the Senate election. A few weeks later, Neilia Biden died in a car accident while Christmas shopping. Their baby daughter, Naomi, was also killed in the wreck. The two boys were badly injured, but they survived.
    Biden cuts a cake at his 30th birthday party in November 1972, shortly after winning the Senate election. A few weeks later, Neilia Biden died in a car accident while Christmas shopping. Their baby daughter, Naomi, was also killed in the wreck. The two boys were badly injured, but they survived.
    Bettmann Archive
    Biden speaks with US President Jimmy Carter at a fundraising event in Delaware in 1978. Later that year, Biden was re-elected to the Senate. He kept getting re-elected until he resigned in 2009 and became Barack Obama's vice president.
    Biden speaks with US President Jimmy Carter at a fundraising event in Delaware in 1978. Later that year, Biden was re-elected to the Senate. He kept getting re-elected until he resigned in 2009 and became Barack Obama's vice president.
    Barry Thumma/AP
    Biden talks with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat after the signing of the Egyptian-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979.
    Biden talks with Egyptian President Anwar Sadat after the signing of the Egyptian-Israel Peace Treaty in 1979.
    United States Senate
    In 1987, Biden entered the 1988 presidential race. But he dropped out three months later following reports of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record.
    In 1987, Biden entered the 1988 presidential race. But he dropped out three months later following reports of plagiarism and false claims about his academic record.
    Cynthia Johnson//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
    In February 1988, Biden had surgery to repair an aneurysm in an artery that supplies blood to the brain. Here, he sits in his office after returning to work.
    In February 1988, Biden had surgery to repair an aneurysm in an artery that supplies blood to the brain. Here, he sits in his office after returning to work.
    Bill Ballenberg//Time Life Pictures/Getty Images
    Biden, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, laughs with students as he visits a high school in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002.
    Biden, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, laughs with students as he visits a high school in Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2002.
    Paula Bronstein/ Getty Images
    Biden, second from left, participates in a 2007 presidential debate with other Democratic candidates. With Biden, from left, are John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
    Biden, second from left, participates in a 2007 presidential debate with other Democratic candidates. With Biden, from left, are John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
    STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
    Biden signs his book "Promises to Keep" at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, in 2007.
    Biden signs his book "Promises to Keep" at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, in 2007.
    The Washington Times /Landov
    Biden takes the vice president oath of office next to his second wife, Jill, in January 2009. Biden had to resign from the Senate, where he had held office since 1973.
    Biden takes the vice president oath of office next to his second wife, Jill, in January 2009. Biden had to resign from the Senate, where he had held office since 1973.
    Elise Amendola/AP
    Biden and Obama put their arms around each other after Obama's <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2010/POLITICS/03/23/health.care.main/" target="_blank">health care overhaul</a> was passed in March 2009. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which had been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.
    Biden and Obama put their arms around each other after Obama's health care overhaul was passed in March 2009. It was the biggest expansion of health care guarantees in more than four decades, and it represented a significant step toward the goal of universal coverage, which had been sought by every Democratic President since Harry Truman.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images
    Biden sits with Obama and members of Obama's national security team as they monitor <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/30/politics/obama-osama-bin-laden-raid-situation-room/" target="_blank">the mission against Osama bin Laden</a> in May 2011. <em>(Editor's note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)</em>
    Biden sits with Obama and members of Obama's national security team as they monitor the mission against Osama bin Laden in May 2011. (Editor's note: The classified document in front of Hillary Clinton was obscured by the White House.)
    The White House/Getty Images
    Biden speaks at the convention of Florida's Democratic Party in October 2011. Biden said he and Obama had made progress on fixing problems they inherited from Republicans, but he said the GOP was using obstructionist tactics to keep the administration from doing more for the economy and middle class.
    Biden speaks at the convention of Florida's Democratic Party in October 2011. Biden said he and Obama had made progress on fixing problems they inherited from Republicans, but he said the GOP was using obstructionist tactics to keep the administration from doing more for the economy and middle class.
    John Raoux/AP
    Biden whistles to get someone's attention as he stands with a high school marching band in Euclid, Ohio, in November 2011.
    Biden whistles to get someone's attention as he stands with a high school marching band in Euclid, Ohio, in November 2011.
    Amy Sancetta/AP
    Obama and Biden laugh together as they attend a basketball game in July 2012.
    Obama and Biden laugh together as they attend a basketball game in July 2012.
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images
    Biden speaks on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
    Biden speaks on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in September 2012.
    Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
    Biden talks to some bikers at a Seaman, Ohio, diner in September 2012.
    Biden talks to some bikers at a Seaman, Ohio, diner in September 2012.
    Carolyn Kaster/AP
    Biden holds a baby during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in September 2012.
    Biden holds a baby during a campaign event in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in September 2012.
    Stacy Bengs/AP
    Biden debates US Rep. Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's running mate, in the run-up to the 2012 election.
    Biden debates US Rep. Paul Ryan, Mitt Romney's running mate, in the run-up to the 2012 election.
    Charlie Neibergall/AP
    Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One in November 2012.
    Biden salutes as he boards Air Force One in November 2012.
    Matt Rourke/AP
    Biden makes a cameo in the TV show "Parks and Recreation" in 2012. The show's main character, played by Amy Poehler, touched Biden's face and laughed awkwardly when they met.
    Biden makes a cameo in the TV show "Parks and Recreation" in 2012. The show's main character, played by Amy Poehler, touched Biden's face and laughed awkwardly when they met.
    David Giesbrecht/NBC/Getty Images
    Biden listens to Obama speak about gun reform in December 2012. In the wake of a shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, Obama tapped Biden to lead an administration-wide effort against gun violence. But <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2015/10/02/politics/joe-biden-gun-control-oregon-college-shooting/" target="_blank">fierce resistance to new gun legislation</a> thwarted nearly all of the administration's plans.
    Biden listens to Obama speak about gun reform in December 2012. In the wake of a shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, Obama tapped Biden to lead an administration-wide effort against gun violence. But fierce resistance to new gun legislation thwarted nearly all of the administration's plans.
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Biden hands a vote certificate to US Rep. Robert Brady as Congress officially counts the Electoral College votes in January 2013. Obama and Biden were elected to a second term in November 2012.
    Biden hands a vote certificate to US Rep. Robert Brady as Congress officially counts the Electoral College votes in January 2013. Obama and Biden were elected to a second term in November 2012.
    Alex Wong/Getty Images
    Biden and his wife, Jill, dance during an inaugural ball in January 2013.
    Biden and his wife, Jill, dance during an inaugural ball in January 2013.
    Mario Tama/Getty Images
    Biden awards the Medal of Valor to William Reynolds, a battalion chief with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, during a ceremony in Washington, DC, in February 2013. Biden presented the award to public safety officers who had exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm.
    Biden awards the Medal of Valor to William Reynolds, a battalion chief with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, during a ceremony in Washington, DC, in February 2013. Biden presented the award to public safety officers who had exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in the attempt to save or protect others from harm.
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    Biden gets ready to pay for an ice cream cone in Portland, Oregon, in October 2014. He was in Portland campaigning for US Sen. Jeff Merkley.
    Biden gets ready to pay for an ice cream cone in Portland, Oregon, in October 2014. He was in Portland campaigning for US Sen. Jeff Merkley.
    Don Ryan/AP
    Biden tours a dredging barge along the Delaware River in October 2014. During his visit, the vice president discussed the importance of investing in the nation's infrastructure.
    Biden tours a dredging barge along the Delaware River in October 2014. During his visit, the vice president discussed the importance of investing in the nation's infrastructure.
    Matt Rourke/AP
    Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband, Ashton Carter, delivers a speech at the White House in February 2015. Ashton Carter had just been sworn in as the country's new Secretary of Defense, but it was Biden's hands-on whisper <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/17/politics/biden-carter-whisper/index.html" target="_blank">that went viral on social media</a>.
    Biden talks to Stephanie Carter as her husband, Ashton Carter, delivers a speech at the White House in February 2015. Ashton Carter had just been sworn in as the country's new Secretary of Defense, but it was Biden's hands-on whisper that went viral on social media.
    Evan Vucci/AP
    Biden wears <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/16/politics/gallery/joe-biden-on-instagram/index.html" target="_blank">his signature aviator sunglasses</a> as he addresses graduating students at Yale University in May 2015.
    Biden wears his signature aviator sunglasses as he addresses graduating students at Yale University in May 2015.
    Jessica Hill/AP
    Biden pauses with his family as they enter a visitation for his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, in June 2015. Biden's eldest son <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2015/06/04/politics/gallery/beau-biden-wake/index.html" target="_blank">died at the age of 46</a> after a battle with brain cancer.
    Biden pauses with his family as they enter a visitation for his son, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, in June 2015. Biden's eldest son died at the age of 46 after a battle with brain cancer.
    Patrick Semansky/AP
    Biden and Obama share a light moment at the White House, where Obama spoke at a reception honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in October 2015.
    Biden and Obama share a light moment at the White House, where Obama spoke at a reception honoring Hispanic Heritage Month in October 2015.
    Susan Walsh/AP
    Biden points at Obama during Obama's final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Biden points at Obama during Obama's final State of the Union address in January 2016.
    Pool/Sipa USA/AP