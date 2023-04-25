Asa Hutchinson poses for a portrait at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts," Hutchinson said in an ABC News interview that aired in early April. He is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Hutchinson was twice elected governor. He ended his second term in early January, freeing him up to pursue a White House bid.

Hutchinson has had an extensive career in government. He was a member of Congress from 1997 to 2001, and he served in the George W. Bush administration. He has also been a federal prosecutor.

As governor, Hutchinson oversaw the enactment of tax cuts and legislation that instituted a near-total ban on abortion once Roe v. Wade was overturned. He also expanded computer-science education in schools and overhauled the state's Medicaid expansion program.