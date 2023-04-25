Asa Hutchinson poses for a portrait at the Republican National Convention in 2016.
In pictures: Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson
Malin Fezehai/Redux

Published 9:22 AM EDT, Tue April 25, 2023

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts," Hutchinson said in an ABC News interview that aired in early April. He is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas.

Hutchinson was twice elected governor. He ended his second term in early January, freeing him up to pursue a White House bid.

Hutchinson has had an extensive career in government. He was a member of Congress from 1997 to 2001, and he served in the George W. Bush administration. He has also been a federal prosecutor.

As governor, Hutchinson oversaw the enactment of tax cuts and legislation that instituted a near-total ban on abortion once Roe v. Wade was overturned. He also expanded computer-science education in schools and overhauled the state's Medicaid expansion program.

A 1966 photo shows Hutchinson when he was in the 10th grade at Springdale High School in Springdale, Arkansas. Hutchinson was born and raised in Arkansas. He received an accounting degree from Bob Jones University in South Carolina and then graduated from the University of Arkansas School of Law.
From Springdale High School
Hutchinson and his wife, Susan, ride in a car together in the early 1970s.
From Asa Hutchinson/Facebook
Hutchinson, second from left, poses for a family photo with his parents, wife and four children. President Ronald Reagan tapped Hutchinson to be the US attorney for the Western District of Arkansas in 1982, making him the youngest federal prosecutor at the time at 31. He served in that role until 1985.
From Asa Hutchinson/Facebook
Hutchinson, right, and his older brother, Tim, attend a victory party in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in 1996. Asa Hutchinson had just been elected to the US House of Representatives. He succeeded Tim, who was elected to the US Senate.
Tom Ewart/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
The Hutchinson brothers take the Metro to Capitol Hill in 1997.
Laura Patterson/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images
Hutchinson served as one of the GOP managers for the 1999 impeachment trial of fellow Arkansan Bill Clinton, making the case that the Democratic president had committed perjury and obstruction of justice. Hutchinson is second from right, between US Reps. Lindsey Graham, right, and James Rogan.
David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images
Hutchinson, as head of the Drug Enforcement Administration, shows a pen with a pullout OxyContin advertisement while testifying on Capitol Hill in 2001. Hutchinson resigned from Congress in 2001 to serve as DEA administrator.
Stephen J. Boitano/AP
Hutchinson explains the arrest of Mexican drug trafficker Benjamin Arellano Felix in March 2002.
Heesoon Yim/AP
Hutchinson puts on a police hat while visiting police headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, in March 2002.
Eliana Aponte/Reuters
Flower petals rain down on Hutchinson as he arrives at the national police headquarters in Bogotá in March 2002.
Scott Dalton/AP
Hutchinson is screened by security while passing through an airport checkpoint in Arlington, Virginia, in 2003. He had begun a three-year stint in the Department of Homeland Security, serving as undersecretary for border and transportation security.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Hutchinson bags food for a customer in Little Rock, Arkansas, while campaigning for governor in October 2006. He was promoting the elimination of a state sales tax on groceries.
Danny Johnston/AP
Hutchinson is greeted at a rally in Highfill, Arkansas, in November 2006. He lost the election that year to Democrat Mike Beebe.
Danny Johnston/AP
Hutchinson, left, consults with Westland/Hallmark Meat Co. CEO Steven Mendell as Mendell prepares to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in 2008.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Following the 2012 shooting massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, Hutchinson was appointed by the National Rifle Association to investigate school safety and how to improve it as part of the gun lobby's school safety initiative.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Hutchinson, running for governor again, talks to 5-year-old Addison Mhoon after a speech at the Arkansas State Capitol in February 2014.
Danny Johnston/AP
Hutchinson — with his wife, Susan, and other family members by his side — gives a speech after being elected governor of Arkansas in November 2014.
Karen E. Segrave/AP
Ronnie Gautney, right, and T.J. Macklin change the glass on the door at the governor's office in Little Rock in January 2015.
Danny Johnston/AP
Hutchinson warms up before a friendly basketball match in Havana, Cuba, in September 2015. He was visiting Cuba as part of a business delegation from Arkansas.
Desmond Boylan/AP
Hutchinson speaks at a town-hall event in Conway, Arkansas, in 2016.
Gareth Patterson/AP
Neldia Dycus, the Central Region director of the Arkansas Department of Health, gives Hutchinson a flu shot at the State Capitol in 2017.
Kelly Kissel/AP
President Donald Trump meets with Hutchinson at the White House in 2020.
Evan Vucci/AP
Hutchinson speaks in his office in Little Rock in January 2021. In what may differentiate him from other Republican candidates, Hutchinson as governor did not downplay the coronavirus when the pandemic hit the United States. He encouraged his constituents to get the vaccine but objected to the Biden administration's vaccine mandates. While he approved a statewide ban on face mask mandates, he later said he regretted doing so.
Andrew DeMillo/AP
Hutchinson poses at the State Capitol in May 2021.
Elizabeth Sanders/The New York Times/Redux
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, left, and Hutchinson chat with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy at the National Governors Association meeting in Portland, Maine, in July 2022.
Jodi Hilton/The New York Times/Redux
Hutchinson gives an interview to the Associated Press in December 2022.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
Hutchinson and his wife, Susan, watch as their granddaughter, Jaella Wengel, left, and daughter, Sarah Wengel, unveil his official portrait at the State Capitol in January 2023.
Andrew DeMillo/AP
Hutchinson signs autographs while meeting with people in Des Moines, Iowa, in April 2023.
Scott Morgan/Reuters