UNSPECIFIED - UNSPECIFIED: In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)
Harry and Meghan talk about decision to leave royal life (2021)
02:04 - Source: CNN
The Royal Family 16 videos
UNSPECIFIED - UNSPECIFIED: In this handout image provided by Harpo Productions and released on March 5, 2021, Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)
Harry and Meghan talk about decision to leave royal life (2021)
02:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
king charles iii state visit
Hear what issue King Charles III wants to highlight during his Germany trip
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
anderson harry split video thumb vpx
Anderson Cooper reflects on his interview with Prince Harry
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry camilla split
CNN correspondent breaks down Prince Harry's latest accusation
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. Today would have been the 60th birthday of Princess Diana, who died in 1997. At a ceremony here today, her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex respectively, will unveil a statue in her memory. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry explains why he refers to William as 'arch-nemesis' in new book
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry book kimmel fallon lon orig na
Watch: Late night hosts react to Prince Harry's memoir
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
prince harry 60 minutes
Prince Harry: I was probably bigoted before relationship with Meghan
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN
prince harry bookx vpx
'A massive exposé': These are some of Prince Harry's book shocking revelations
05:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Royal Family
2022: A year the Royal Family will not forget
04:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meghan and Harry docuseries the sun newspaper
How Britain is reacting to Harry and Meghan taking on the royals
02:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail harry vpx
Hear Prince Harry discuss family conflict over departure from Royal Family
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
harry meghan thumbnail 2 lon orig na
See how Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
harry
'Unconscious bias': Prince Harry doubles down on racism allegations
02:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
Woman at center of Buckingham Palace controversy speaks out
05:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Prince William posing on a beach near his university home.
Prince William: From 'heartthrob' to first in line to the throne
02:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving to Celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III is now one of the richest people in the world. Here's how
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
London CNN  — 

Buckingham Palace and Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers reached a secret agreement over historical phone hacking claims, court documents filed on behalf of Prince Harry allege.

The documents, which claim that NGN privately reached an undisclosed settlement with Prince William, are part of the Duke of Sussex’s lawsuit against the media group for alleged unlawful information gathering.

The lawsuit includes claims that NGN illegally intercepted voicemail messages, obtained private information by deception and used private investigators to illegally gain information.

It’s unclear how Prince Harry is aware of his brother’s settlement, but in his court response he writes that his information is based on a redacted document through which he is inferring that Prince William signed onto the agreement.

Officials at Kensington Palace, which represents Prince William, told CNN it does not comment on legal proceedings. Buckingham Palace reiterated that same position.

Prince Harry states that his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was aware of settlement talks.

In the documents, Prince Harry’s legal team asserts that William was paid a “very large sum” by the owner of The Sun and the now closed News of the World to settle claims that they hacked into the royal’s phone.

Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, Oct. 30, 2019, in New York. Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp., acknowledged in a deposition that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he did not step in to stop them from promoting the claims. The documents unsealed Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems.
Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, Oct. 30, 2019, in New York. Murdoch, chairman of Fox Corp., acknowledged in a deposition that some Fox News commentators endorsed the false allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that he did not step in to stop them from promoting the claims. The documents unsealed Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, are at the heart of a defamation lawsuit against the cable news giant by Dominion Voting Systems.
Mary Altaffer/AP/FILE

Dominion isn't Rupert Murdoch's costliest legal defeat. Not even close

There was no other information regarding the alleged deal. NGN said it has no comment regarding the suggestion that it made a confidential settlement with Prince William. The company also claims that Prince Harry ought to have brought his lawsuit sooner.

On a separate allegation by Prince Harry that there was a “secret agreement” with Buckingham Palace, by which NGN would forego its right to bring a limitation defense in response to any claims by the Royal Family, the media group said “there was no such secret agreement.”

In 2007, the editor of News of the World and a private investigator were convicted of conspiracy to hack the voicemails of British royals. The scandal burst back into the spotlight in 2010 and 2011 amid allegations that phone hacking was a common practice at the Sunday tabloid and that UK police had been complicit.

In the long-running controversy, a number of British journalists have been accused of illegally hacking the voicemails of thousands of people, ranging from top politicians and celebrities to murder victims and the families of troops killed in action.

The phone hacking scandal has cost the Murdoch media empire more than £1 billion ($1.24 billion), according to a 2021 investigation by Press Gazette, an industry publication.