April 26, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at President Joe Biden’s formal announcement that he’s running for president again in 2024. While Biden plans to tout the progress of his first term, both Republicans and Democrats see Biden’s age as an issue. Then, CNN 10 is headed to Michigan, where one man believes cloning redwood trees is the key to fighting climate change. Plus, we explore the science behind why cats love boxes and dogs don’t. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

