CNN —

A community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma, says a suspected shooter is in custody after it locked down its campus amid reports of an active shooter.

“We are currently experiencing an active shooter situation on campus,” Rose State College said earlier Monday on Twitter. “Please shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement officials. More information to follow as it becomes available.”

Rose State College is a public, two-year institution, it says on its website. It has more than 13,000 students.

Campus officials advised those in the area to follow instructions of law enforcement. “We will provide updates as soon as we can.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.