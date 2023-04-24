Former President Donald Trump and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to announce this summer whether she’ll bring charges against former President Donald Trump or his allies for their attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Willis told local law enforcement officials in a letter that she plans to make an announcement on possible charges between July 11 and September 1.

“I am providing this letter to bring to your attention the need for heightened security and preparedness in coming months due to this pending announcement,” Willis, a Democrat, wrote.

Newly obtained surveillance video shows a Republican county official and a team of operatives working for Trump 2020 attorney Sidney Powell inside a restricted area of the elections office in Coffee County Georgia. Portions of this image were obscured to protect the identity of people unnamed in the report.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the letter.

