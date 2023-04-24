CNN —

Ray Romano regrets not taking his doctor’s advice years ago.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” star said he recently has a heart stent installed after doctors found a 90 percent blockage in a major artery.

“I had high cholesterol 20 years ago and my guy always told me, ‘Why don’t we start going on the statin,’” Romano said during a conversation on the “WTF Podcast with Marc Maron.”

“And every time I would say let me do it myself,” he recalled. “I would go home and eat a little healthier, get it down a couple ticks. It was 280 and now its 220. He’d go, ‘You gotta get it down even more.’”

The 65-year-old actor said he regrets not going on the medication earlier, though he said he’s now pre-diabetic.

“I’m on the meds, and it’s got me all down now, so I figured, ‘Oh, now I can enjoy and eat some food.’” Romano said. “My sugar level’s up now.”

The co-writer and director of “Somewhere in Queens” said aging has been quite the experience, telling Maron, “60 is weird man.”

“Saying 50 was weird, but saying 60 is sounds foreign, it sounds fake,” Romano said. “In my head I don’t feel that old. In my body I’m getting a couple of notices that I am that old.”

“Somewhere in Queens” is out now.