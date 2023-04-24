Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 25, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at Argentina’s economic crisis. The country is struggling with the consequences of drought and inflation, as citizens take to the streets to protest the government. Then, CNN 10 is headed to Rome where artifacts that couldn’t fit into the Colosseum museum are now available around the city. Next, CNN 10 brings you the story of a Miami engineer changing how microplastics are filtered from the ocean. All that and a backyard bear on this episode of CNN 10.

