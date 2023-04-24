New York CNN —

First Republic Bank expects to cut its workforce by 20-25% this quarter, the embattled lender said late Monday.

The layoff announcement comes as First Republic reported first-quarter earnings, just weeks after a consortium of banks stepped in with $30 billion to prevent the regional lender from failing.

The bank reported earnings per share of $1.23, coming in higher than analysts’ expectations of $0.85 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

San Francisco-based First Republic reported that year-over-year revenues were down 13.4%. Net interest income, the money a bank makes from charging interest on the loans they give out minus the interest they have to pay to depositors and other lenders, was down 19.4%.

Total deposits were $104.5 billion, well short of analysts’ expectations of $136.7 billion.

The bank said it saw a sharp drop in deposit activity after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, but that activity began to stabilize at the end of March and has since remained steady.

First Republic also said in its earnings release on Monday that it was “taking actions to strengthen its business and restructure its balance sheet.”

Those actions include efforts to increase insured deposits.

When the banking crisis erupted, about two-thirds of First Republic’s deposits were uninsured with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. That’s lower than the 94% at Silicon Valley Bank — but at the end of last year, First Republic had an exceptionally high ratio of 111% for loans and long-term investments to deposits, according to S&P Global — meaning it has loaned and invested more money than it has in deposits.

First Republic has seen its share price plummet nearly 90% since March 1. The drop comes as investors scrutinize lenders with a high amount of uninsured depositors — a response to the recent banking turmoil. Shares of First Republic dropped about 6.4% in after-hours trading on Monday.

In addition to reducing its workforce by up to a quarter, the bank said it would take further steps to reduce its expenses. Those include significant reductions to executive compensation, condensing office space and reducing nonessential projects.

This story is developing and will be updated.