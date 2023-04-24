A pedestrian walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Hear what weakened First Republic Bank and triggered $30B bailout
02:26 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
A pedestrian walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.
Hear what weakened First Republic Bank and triggered $30B bailout
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
06:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
New York CNN  — 

First Republic Bank expects to cut its workforce by 20-25% this quarter, the embattled lender said late Monday.

The layoff announcement comes as First Republic reported first-quarter earnings, just weeks after a consortium of banks stepped in with $30 billion to prevent the regional lender from failing.

The bank reported earnings per share of $1.23, coming in higher than analysts’ expectations of $0.85 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

San Francisco-based First Republic reported that year-over-year revenues were down 13.4%. Net interest income, the money a bank makes from charging interest on the loans they give out minus the interest they have to pay to depositors and other lenders, was down 19.4%.

Total deposits were $104.5 billion, well short of analysts’ expectations of $136.7 billion.

The bank said it saw a sharp drop in deposit activity after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month, but that activity began to stabilize at the end of March and has since remained steady.

First Republic also said in its earnings release on Monday that it was “taking actions to strengthen its business and restructure its balance sheet.”

Those actions include efforts to increase insured deposits.

When the banking crisis erupted, about two-thirds of First Republic’s deposits were uninsured with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. That’s lower than the 94% at Silicon Valley Bank — but at the end of last year, First Republic had an exceptionally high ratio of 111% for loans and long-term investments to deposits, according to S&P Global — meaning it has loaned and invested more money than it has in deposits.

First Republic has seen its share price plummet nearly 90% since March 1. The drop comes as investors scrutinize lenders with a high amount of uninsured depositors — a response to the recent banking turmoil. Shares of First Republic dropped about 6.4% in after-hours trading on Monday.

In addition to reducing its workforce by up to a quarter, the bank said it would take further steps to reduce its expenses. Those include significant reductions to executive compensation, condensing office space and reducing nonessential projects.

This story is developing and will be updated.