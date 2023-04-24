LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Customers carry bags from Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Watch: How did Bed Bath & Beyond get here?
00:58 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Customers carry bags from Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Watch: How did Bed Bath & Beyond get here?
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
06:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
New York CNN  — 

For decades, blue and white paper coupons defined Bed Bath & Beyond’s brand, popping up everywhere from the movie “Old School” to notorious mobster Whitey Bulger’s junk drawer.

But the iconic 20%-off coupons, which became known as Big Blue, ultimately contributed to the cornerstone retailer’s fall into bankruptcy. On Wednesday, Bed Bath & Beyond will stop honoring Big Blue coupons for good.

Once a hugely popular marketing tool, the coupons backfired as the retailing business changed.

They eroded Bed Bath & Beyond’s profit margins, hurt its brand image and trained customers to only shop at stores if they had a coupon stashed away. This made it much harder for Bed Bath & Beyond to sell merchandise at full price, as customers began to perceive Bed Bath & Beyond’s products as overpriced unless they had a coupon. That led to a perhaps inevitable bankruptcy.

A customer looks into a closed Bed Bath and Beyond store on February 08, 2023 in Larkspur, California. One week after home retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced plans to close 87 of its stores the company added 150 stores to that list of closures in an effort to stave off bankruptcy.
A customer looks into a closed Bed Bath and Beyond store on February 08, 2023 in Larkspur, California. One week after home retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced plans to close 87 of its stores the company added 150 stores to that list of closures in an effort to stave off bankruptcy.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing hundreds of stores. But they won't be empty for long

“It’s a very effective short-term strategy in terms of generating sales, but coupons are not good for long-term loyalty,” said Yuping Liu-Thompkins, a professor of marketing at Old Dominion University and director of the university’s Loyalty Sciences Lab on customer loyalty.

Bed Bath & Beyond used coupons to draw shoppers into its maze-like stores. Once customers were inside, the company hoped they would wander around and impulse shop — buying linens, towels, pots and everything else that caught their eye.

Redeeming coupons makes shoppers feel smart — like they’ve outfoxed a brand. One study found customers who received coupons released feel-good oxytocin hormones and their heart rates decreased.

‘Overreliance on the coupon’

As online shopping grew, coupons became a less effective tool because customers could compare prices across different sites to find the lowest one. Rival stores also began to offer price-match guarantees.

By then, Bed Bath & Beyond was hooked on coupons and couldn’t successfully pivot away.

“They never grew out of their coupon strategy, which is sadly what led to their current situation,” said Liu-Thompkins.

In the company’s early years – it dates to 1971 – coupons were infrequent, attached to circulars and for offers like $5 off a purchase of at least $15, according to a 2020 New York Times oral history of the coupons.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s coupons took off during the 1990s. The company tried different colors like red and yellow, but they were too harsh. Instead, it went with Pantone 2735c. Soon, Bed Bath & Beyond was sending out nearly a billion coupons by mail a year, according to the Times.

“We started to realize that what customers really wanted was the darn coupon. To hell with the rest of the stuff,” Rita Little, the company’s former vice president of marketing, told the Times.

In the marketing business, sentiment was turning away from coupons. Critics say offering coupons is a waste of money that would be better directed toward dropping prices across the board or investing in improving products’ quality.

Bed Bath & Beyond tried to move away from coupons during the 2010s after they squeezed profit margins.

Apparel seen on shelves at a buybuy Baby store in Libertyview Industrial Plaza, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 14, 2022.
Apparel seen on shelves at a buybuy Baby store in Libertyview Industrial Plaza, Brooklyn, New York, U.S., September 14, 2022.
Siddharth Cavale/Reuters

What happens to buybuy BABY with Bed Bath & Beyond planning to go out of business

In 2016, Bed Bath & Beyond began testing a membership model that for $29 a year offered a 20% discount on all purchases and free shipping.

But the membership never caught on. Customers were too attached to Bed Bath & Beyond’s coupons and resisted any changes to the model. Other chains, such as JCPenney, also tried to pull back on coupons and faced customer backlash.

In 2020, Bed Bath & Beyond said it was scaling back its coupon program to boost its business. “We have an overreliance on the coupon,” one executive said at the time.

But two years later, company executives called the move a “big mistake,” admitting they had misjudged how much shoppers had come to embrace the regular cadence of the Big Blue coupons.

“The coupon was both its greatest strength and weakness,” said Michael Lasser, a retail analyst at UBS.

CNN’s Parija Kavilanz contributed to this article