CNN —

An American Airlines plane was forced to return to the airport Sunday morning in Columbus, Ohio, after a possible bird strike may have sparked an engine fire.

The Boeing 737 designated Flight 1958 had departed Columbus for Phoenix before the crew reported a possible bird strike at around 8 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane made a safe return to John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the FAA said.

“Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational,” John Glenn Columbus International Airport said in a statement posted on Twitter.

The FAA is investigating.

