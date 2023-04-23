Start your week smart: Bed Bath & Beyond, abortion pill access, Sudan evacuations

CNN —

After one of the wettest winters on record, California’s hillsides are exploding with color. This stunning display of wildflowers is known as a superbloom, and it’s so big this year that it can be seen from space! Don’t believe us? See for yourself.

The weekend that was

• Bed Bath & Beyond, the store for seemingly everything in your home during the 1990s and 2000s, filed for bankruptcy. The retailer attracted a broad range of customers by selling name brands at cut-rate prices.

• The Supreme Court protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage. As a result, the FDA’s approval of mifepristone will remain in place while appeals play out.

• US government personnel and their families have been evacuated from Sudan because of heavy fighting between rival military factions, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that operations at the US Embassy in Khartoum have been “temporarily suspended.”

• The Biden administration plans to roll out aggressive new rules to regulate planet-warming pollution from natural gas power plants, sources told CNN, in a move that could face fierce legal challenges.

• The Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his drag character Dame Edna Everage, died at age 89. Humphries created the housewife character in 1955 as a social satire.

The week ahead

Monday

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of the man accused of killing 11 people and wounding several others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty on charges that include obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, use and discharge of a firearm to commit murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The mass shooting was the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

Tuesday

President Joe Biden is expected to formally announce his bid for a second term with the release of a campaign-style video that would coincide with the anniversary of his campaign announcement in 2019, according to sources familiar with the matter. Advisers inside and outside the White House caution that timing could still change, pending unforeseen events, but a decision has been reached that it is “no longer helpful or necessary to not just say the obvious: He’s running,” a senior Democratic official told CNN.

The trial in a civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump is expected to get underway in Manhattan. Carroll, a former magazine writer, alleges Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She first sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied the rape, said “she’s not my type” and alleged she made the claim to boost sales of her book. Trump denies all claims brought against him by Carroll. Last week, Trump’s attorney said the former president “wishes” to appear at the trial but that his attendance should not be necessary because it would be a “burden” on the city and court.

Thursday

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is scheduled to report to prison to begin serving an 11-year sentence following her 2022 conviction on charges of defrauding investors. Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos attracted top investors and retail partners with claims that it had developed technology to test for a wide range of conditions using just a few drops of blood. The company began to unravel after a Wall Street Journal investigation in 2015 reported that Theranos had only ever performed roughly a dozen of the hundreds of tests it offered using its proprietary technology, and with questionable accuracy.

We will also get an initial reading on the health of the US economy in the first three months of the year when the Commerce Department releases its gross domestic product report for Q1. GDP, the broadest measure of economic activity, increased by 2.6% in the final quarter of 2022. That was a slower pace than economists had initially estimated.

And if you’re a big fan of the Big Mac, it’s your lucky day. For a limited time, McDonald’s will begin offering Big Mac sauce in a dip cup to customers who order through its app.

Friday

It’s Arbor Day! Get outside and plant some trees!

One Thing: Shootings over simple mistakes

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

For more than 50 years, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has been a guide for girls navigating the awkwardness of early adolescence and puberty. Now a highly anticipated film adaptation of Judy Blume’s iconic novel is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, featuring Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates.

Also arriving Friday is “Sisu,” a World War II action movie about a former Finnish commando turned prospector and the Nazis who try to steal his gold. The title refers to Finland’s 500-year-old national concept of “sisu,” which roughly translates to grit, fortitude or perseverance. A word of warning: The R-rated film’s violent official trailer is about as far from “family-friendly” as you can get, so proceed with caution.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Pro football fans, rejoice! Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday. Seventeen prospects, including four quarterbacks, are expected to attend the event in Kansas City, Missouri. Rounds 2 and 3 will kick off on Friday, and Rounds 4 through 7 will take place Saturday.

And the first round of both the NBA and NHL playoffs continue later today.

Quiz time!

