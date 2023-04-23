Start your week smart: Bed Bath & Beyond, abortion pill access, Sudan evacuations

By Andrew Torgan and Daniel Wine, CNN
Published 8:47 AM EDT, Sun April 23, 2023
CNN  — 

After one of the wettest winters on record, California’s hillsides are exploding with color. This stunning display of wildflowers is known as a superbloom, and it’s so big this year that it can be seen from space! Don’t believe us? See for yourself.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Bed Bath & Beyond, the store for seemingly everything in your home during the 1990s and 2000s, filed for bankruptcy. The retailer attracted a broad range of customers by selling name brands at cut-rate prices.

• The Supreme Court protected access to a widely used abortion drug by freezing lower-court rulings that placed restrictions on its usage. As a result, the FDA’s approval of mifepristone will remain in place while appeals play out.

• US government personnel and their families have been evacuated from Sudan because of heavy fighting between rival military factions, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that operations at the US Embassy in Khartoum have been “temporarily suspended.”

• The Biden administration plans to roll out aggressive new rules to regulate planet-warming pollution from natural gas power plants, sources told CNN, in a move that could face fierce legal challenges.

• The Australian comedian Barry Humphries, best known for his drag character Dame Edna Everage, died at age 89. Humphries created the housewife character in 1955 as a social satire.

The week ahead

Monday

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of the man accused of killing 11 people and wounding several others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. Federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty on charges that include obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death, use and discharge of a firearm to commit murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The mass shooting was the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

Tuesday

President Joe Biden is expected to formally announce his bid for a second term with the release of a campaign-style video that would coincide with the anniversary of his campaign announcement in 2019, according to sources familiar with the matter. Advisers inside and outside the White House caution that timing could still change, pending unforeseen events, but a decision has been reached that it is “no longer helpful or necessary to not just say the obvious: He’s running,” a senior Democratic official told CNN.

The trial in a civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll against former President Donald Trump is expected to get underway in Manhattan. Carroll, a former magazine writer, alleges Trump raped her in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. She first sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he denied the rape, said “she’s not my type” and alleged she made the claim to boost sales of her book. Trump denies all claims brought against him by Carroll. Last week, Trump’s attorney said the former president “wishes” to appear at the trial but that his attendance should not be necessary because it would be a “burden” on the city and court.

Thursday

Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of failed blood-testing startup Theranos, is scheduled to report to prison to begin serving an 11-year sentence following her 2022 conviction on charges of defrauding investors. Once valued at $9 billion, Theranos attracted top investors and retail partners with claims that it had developed technology to test for a wide range of conditions using just a few drops of blood. The company began to unravel after a Wall Street Journal investigation in 2015 reported that Theranos had only ever performed roughly a dozen of the hundreds of tests it offered using its proprietary technology, and with questionable accuracy.

We will also get an initial reading on the health of the US economy in the first three months of the year when the Commerce Department releases its gross domestic product report for Q1. GDP, the broadest measure of economic activity, increased by 2.6% in the final quarter of 2022. That was a slower pace than economists had initially estimated. 

And if you’re a big fan of the Big Mac, it’s your lucky day. For a limited time, McDonald’s will begin offering Big Mac sauce in a dip cup to customers who order through its app. 

Friday

It’s Arbor Day! Get outside and plant some trees!

One Thing: Shootings over simple mistakes

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s Josh Campbell explains what could be behind a string of recent wrong-place, wrong-time shootings. He also tells us about his trip to an active shooter training drill in Southern California that is being repeated across the country as gun reform stalls in Washington, DC. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

John Poulos, the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, speaks during a news conference in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, April 18. "Fox has admitted to telling lies about Dominion that caused enormous damage to my company, our employees, and the customers that we serve," Poulos said outside Delaware Superior Court.
SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, the most powerful rocket ever built, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/world/spacex-starship-launch-thursday-scn/index.html" target="_blank">explodes in midair</a> shortly after launching in South Texas on Thursday, April 20. It was the first test flight for the vehicle. Despite the explosion, the test met several of the company's objectives. Clearing the launchpad, for example, was a major milestone, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk congratulated team members in a post-launch tweet.
Joe Skipper/Reuters
People in Dadeville, Alabama, embrace one another during a vigil that was held Sunday, April 16, the day after a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party. The attack left four people dead and at least 32 hurt. Five people, including three teenagers, have been arrested and now face murder charges in connection with the rampage, authorities say.
The Alambrado bridge is seen on Thursday, April 13, a day after it collapsed in Caicedonia, Colombia. Two police officers were killed in the collapse. Its cause is still under investigation.
Edwin Rodriguez Pipicano/AFP/Getty Images
A rescuer searches for survivors in a residential building that was shelled in Sloviansk, Ukraine, on Friday, April 14. At least 11 people were killed and 22 were wounded in Russian strikes that pounded the city.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, seen in the foreground, attends the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/16/entertainment/gallery/phantom-of-the-opera-broadway/index.html" target="_blank">final Broadway performance</a> of his musical "The Phantom of the Opera" on Sunday, April 16. "Phantom," Broadway's longest-running show, had its final curtain call after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/entertainment/the-phantom-of-the-opera-broadway-longer-extension/index.html" target="_blank">35 years</a> and nearly 14,000 performances.
Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images
Swallows perch on power lines as the sun sets in Eldorado dos Carajás, Brazil, on Wednesday, April 19.
US Secret Service officers carry a toddler who <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/18/politics/white-house-toddler/index.html" target="_blank">crawled through the fence on the north side of the White House</a> on Tuesday, April 18. The child and their parents were quickly reunited.
Nancy Benac/AP
Members of the Ukrainian military fire a rocket toward Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday, April 18. Ukraine says its units are standing firm in the fiercely contested city.
This aerial photo shows a field of poppies and other wildflowers near the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, on Thursday, April 13. After one of the wettest winters on record, California hillsides are <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/us/california-superbloom-flowers-climate/index.html" target="_blank">exploding with color</a>.
Aude Guerrucci/Reuters
Daniel Eckart shows different handguns to his grandsons while attending the National Rifle Association's annual convention Saturday, April 15, in Indianapolis.
This satellite photo shows two burning planes at Khartoum International Airport in Sudan on Sunday, April 16. People have been desperately trying to flee Sudan's capital city, where <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/20/africa/sudan-violence-thursday-hospitals-crisis-intl/index.html" target="_blank">intense violence between rival factions</a> is overwhelming hospitals. Multiple attempts to bring about a ceasefire have failed.
Planet Labs PBC/AP
Georgia's Avtandil Kentchadze, left, wrestles Slovakia's Tajmuraz Salkazanov during a semifinal match at the European Wrestling Championships on Tuesday, April 18. Salkazanov won the match and went on to win gold in his weight class.
Major Davies rides horse Faulkner through the main doors of the Royal Military Academy at the the traditional end of the Sovereign's Parade in Sandhurst, England, on Friday, April 14.
Dan Kitwood/AFP/Getty Images
A rainbow is seen in Monte Carlo, Monaco, as a professional tennis event takes place on Saturday, April 15.
This image, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope and released on Monday, April 17, captures a bright burst of star formation that was triggered by <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/world/webb-telescope-starburst-galaxy-merger-scn/index.html" target="_blank">two spiral galaxies crashing into each other</a>. The colliding galleries, known collectively as Arp 220, generated an infrared glow containing the light of more than 1 trillion suns.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
A model rocket that resembles a Soviet-era automobile is launched near the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Sunday, April 16. It was part of celebrations marking the 62nd anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first man to travel to space.
People pray during an Easter celebration at the Bole Medhanialem Church, an Orthodox church in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, April 16.
Amanuel Sileshi/AFP/Getty Images
Noor Jehan, a critically ill elephant at the Karachi Zoo in Pakistan, rests on a sand pile on Friday, April 14. The 17-year-old elephant is suffering from a huge hematoma inside her abdomen, and she also has intestinal issues.
Dancers stretch at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, April 20, before auditioning for a spot on the Rockettes line for this year's Christmas Spectacular.
Yuki Iwamura/AP
Winnipeg Jets center Morgan Barron gets his face cut by the skate of Vegas goaltender Laurent Brossoit during an NHL playoff game on Tuesday, April 18. Barron needed more than 75 stitches but returned to the game.
Spectators cheer on runners as they pass the halfway mark of the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 17. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/sport/evans-chebet-wins-boston-marathon-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">This year's race</a> marked the 10-year anniversary of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2023/04/us/boston-marathon-bombing-anniversary/" target="_blank">double bombings</a> that took place near the finish line in 2013, killing three people and injuring at least 264.
Kylie Cooper/The New York Times/Redux
Protesters scuffle with members of the Lebanese army as they advance toward government buildings in Beirut on Tuesday, April 18. Earlier in the day, Lebanon's Parliament voted to postpone municipal elections in the country, which has been in a financial crisis since 2019.
A warehouse is full of grain near the Bulgarian town of Saedinenie on Thursday, April 20. Bulgaria has joined Poland and Hungary in <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/16/europe/poland-bans-grain-ukraine-intl/index.html" target="_blank">banning imports of grain and other food products from Ukraine</a> following a surge in cheap goods. The European Union, fearing widespread famine, lifted duties on grain from Ukraine to ease distribution to Africa and the Middle East.
Nikolay Doychinov/AFP/Getty Images
Children in Ein Elhamra, Syria, collect flowers that are used for alternative medical treatment on Wednesday, April 19.
People watch a hybrid solar eclipse in Exmouth, Australia, on Thursday, April 20. People from across the world traveled to Exmouth to observe the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/videos/travel/2023/04/20/hybrid-solar-eclipse-australia-lon-orig-ao.cnn" target="_blank">rare celestial event</a> — the first of its kind in nearly 10 years.
Aaron Bunch/AAP/Reuters
Cast and crew members take a final bow on Sunday, April 16, after the final Broadway performance of "The Phantom of the Opera."
Jockey Nico de Boinville is covered in mud after a horse race in Liverpool, England, on Friday, April 14.
Jon Super/AP
Julian Ballesteros and Kayley Gehrels dance during the Country Thunder music festival in Florence, Arizona, on Saturday, April 15.
French President Emmanuel Macron poses for a selfie with schoolchildren as he visits a middle school in Ganges, France, on Thursday, April 20.
Daniel Cole/AFP/Getty Images
Visitors walk in a field of wildflowers at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, on Friday, April 14. Swaths of yellow and streaks of orange, blue and purple are painting the landscape this month as the state enjoys an extraordinary flurry of flowers.
Rescue workers and volunteers recover a body from the rubble Tuesday, April 18, after a landslide near Torkham, Pakistan.
Muhammad Sajjad/AP
LeBron James drives to the basket during an NBA playoff game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, April 16.
Cars are piled on top of one another after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/18/us/parking-garage-collapse-new-york-lower-manhattan/index.html" target="_blank">parking garage collapsed</a> in New York City on Tuesday, April 18. One person was killed and five people were injured.
Mary Altaffer/AP
A man with an Israeli flag participates in the annual "March of the Living," a trek between two former Nazi-run death camps in Oświęcim, Poland, on Tuesday, April 18. Israel was marking its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day. See last week in 32 photos.
The week in 35 photos

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

For more than 50 years, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” has been a guide for girls navigating the awkwardness of early adolescence and puberty. Now a highly anticipated film adaptation of Judy Blume’s iconic novel is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, featuring Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates.

Also arriving Friday is “Sisu,” a World War II action movie about a former Finnish commando turned prospector and the Nazis who try to steal his gold. The title refers to Finland’s 500-year-old national concept of “sisu,” which roughly translates to grit, fortitude or perseverance. A word of warning: The R-rated film’s violent official trailer is about as far from “family-friendly” as you can get, so proceed with caution.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

Pro football fans, rejoice! Round 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday. Seventeen prospects, including four quarterbacks, are expected to attend the event in Kansas City, Missouri. Rounds 2 and 3 will kick off on Friday, and Rounds 4 through 7 will take place Saturday.

And the first round of both the NBA and NHL playoffs continue later today.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

