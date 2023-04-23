Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

April 24, 2023

Today CNN 10 is examining the United States’ decision to evacuate government personnel from Sudan. A group of just over 100 special operations forces were involved in the extraction following a week of heavy fighting between rival military factions in the country. Then, we travel to the Florida Keys to meet a diver who’s on a mission to help bring the area’s coral reefs back to life. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10.

