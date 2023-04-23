LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Customers carry bags from Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Why Bed Bath & Beyond is in big trouble
00:58 - Source: CNN Business
Retail 16 videos
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 10: Customers carry bags from Bed Bath & Beyond store on April 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. The home goods retailer is expected to release fourth-quarter earnings figures after the closing bell. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Why Bed Bath & Beyond is in big trouble
00:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 18: People wearing protective masks walk from a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Why Walmart is cutting prices on certain items
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kosik shrinkflation
Products on the shelves getting smaller? You can blame 'shrinkflation'
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Hasbro
Hasbro 3D-prints your face on its action figure toys
01:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
BNPL buy now, pay later STOCK
Young shoppers love buy now, pay later. Here's why that might be a problem
03:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
mark zuckerberg jeanne moos SPLIT
Meta launches online store to purchase clothes for your avatar
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - JUNE 15: The governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin (C) and the CEO of The Lego Group Niels B. Christiansen (R) speak during a press event where The LEGO Group is announcing to build a US $1 billion, carbon-neutral run factory in Virginia, USA. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for The LEGO Group )
Lego is building up its manufacturing footprint in the US
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
FM Lug Bags single bag
The story behind the bag that sold out in 2 minutes
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Moet Hennessy UK ambassador Ethan Boroian
Here's how much businesses are raking in from the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
02:44
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
EAGLE ROCK, UNITED STATES: Shoppers look for bargains at a Target store in Eagle Rock, California, 28 November, 2003, on the day after Thanksgiving, sometimes called "Black Friday" and considered to be one of the most important days of the year for retailers. AFP PHOTO/Robyn BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Investment strategist: Retailers are talking about 'unwanted inventory levels'
01:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN
crocs ceo prices inflation consumer demand mn orig_00004817.png
Sales are up and prices too. Crocs CEO says brand was 'too cheap'
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
phillippe patek president
Patek Philippe president welcomes hip-hop and NFT fanatics
03:48
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
marketplace europe watchmakers
Luxury watchmakers see good times ahead as shoppers return
03:41
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
luxury brands shopping marketplace europe
Inflation is pushing up high fashion prices. Luxury buyers don't seem to mind
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
meta first physcial store
Facebook's parent company has a brick and mortar store. See what's inside
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Cooler Screens
New tech in Walgreens brings mixed reactions, confusion online
03:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN  — 

After a tumultuous struggle to stay in business over the past several years, Bed Bath & Beyond declared bankruptcy on Sunday. That means your stash of its 20%-off coupons are about to be useless.

Bed Bath & Beyond said it would sell off its merchandise and then go out of business. The company said customers will have Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to use their remaining 20%-off coupons.

The company will stop accepting coupons on Wednesday. Instead, Bed Bath & Beyond expects to offer “deep discounts” on its products as part of its going-out-of-business sales.

“Creditors wouldn’t want to allow shoppers to tack on those 20%-off coupons on top of 70% off liquidation prices,” said Burt Flickinger, retail expert and managing director of retail consultancy Strategic Resource Group.

The company encouraged shoppers to seek out its discounted merchandise later this week, but those sales come with big caveats: Items purchased before Wednesday can be returned until May 24, but all sales after Wednesday will be final. The store will stop accepting gift cards on May 8, and the brands Welcome Rewards points will stop being accepted on May 15. Bed Bath & Beyond said it will no longer award points to customers for purchases, starting Sunday.

Bed Bath & Beyond, a staple of wedding registries for years, said customers who registered with Bed Bath & Beyond will eventually have their information transferred to a competitor’s service, where guests can purchase similar items. The company expects to notify customers about its registry plans in the coming days.

Other retailers have followed a similar game plan after bankruptcy and store closings.

A view of Bed Bath & Beyond Branch in New York City on September 22, 2020. Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to permanently close about 200 stores over the next two years. This announcement appears to be the first iteration of that plan, report says. (Photo by John Nacion/NurPhoto via AP)
A view of Bed Bath & Beyond Branch in New York City on September 22, 2020. Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to permanently close about 200 stores over the next two years. This announcement appears to be the first iteration of that plan, report says. (Photo by John Nacion/NurPhoto via AP)
John Nacion/NurPhoto via AP

Bed Bath and Beyond says it may not survive

Toys ‘R’ Us honored its gift cards, store credit and coupons for a 30-day period after it filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and subsequently liquidated its US business. The toy seller has since begun to attempt a comeback through a partnership with Macy’s, and opened its first post-bankruptcy store in 2019 under new ownership.

It’s not just creditors who might take issue with the store honoring the coupons on top of liquidation discounts. The companies that sell the products wouldn’t want their merchandise knocked down so heavily, either.

“For suppliers of name brands in particular, they wouldn’t want the deep discounting to negatively impact their brand image,” said Ali Besharat, associate professor of marketing and co-director of the Consumer Insights and Business Innovation Center at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

Big Blue became a company icon

Bed Bath & Beyond introduced its oversized coupon for 20% off a single item three decades ago.

Over time, the oversized postcard-like mailer and digital coupon with an eye-popping purple-blue border and font blaring “20% off in-store or online” developed a cult following and became a successful marketing strategy to lure in repeat shoppers, said Flickinger.

A Bed Bath & Beyond coupon is seen on January 6, 2023.
A Bed Bath & Beyond coupon is seen on January 6, 2023.
Austin Steele/CNN

The “Big Blue” coupons became a pop culture reference as celebrities and late-night talk show hosts popped it into their on-air conversations.

Rumors swirled on various social platforms that Big Blue coupons never expire, even though the weekly coupon does feature an expiration date.

Then the pandemic hit and walloped the retail industry. With stores closed for months, and consumers rethinking their nonessential purchases, Bed Bath & Beyond sales and profit took a hit. In late 2020, the retailer said it was scaling back on its popular coupon program to boost its business.

Two years later, company executives called the move a ‘big mistake,” admitting they had misjudged how much shoppers had come to embrace the regular cadence of the Big Blue coupons.

Now that the company is going through a liquidation process, Bed Bath & Beyond said it’s the end of the road for the coupons.

“Since the company no longer exists … the points would simply be useless,” said Chandan Jha, associate professor of finance at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, NY.