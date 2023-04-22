CNN —

Something to sip on…

George Foreman speaks onstage during the "Big George Foreman" screening in Atlanta on April 12. Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Sony Pictures

Depending upon your age, you either know George Foreman for his prowess in the boxing ring or his famed kitchen grills.

Either way, the now 74-year-old the Olympic gold medalist and two-time world heavyweight champion is sharing more about his life in the new biopic, “Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.”

The film details how Foreman rose from poverty to become a superstar boxer – a rival to Muhammad Ali – as well as a minister and an entrepreneur, and later in life, how he made his return to the ring when many didn’t think he had it in him.

Foreman told me he wasn’t always comfortable with the idea of seeing his life play out on the big screen.

“You go through life building a big fence, bricks and everything to cover up your life, to hide your life,” he said. “Then all of a sudden, you got to reveal all those things you’re trying to hide. It’s not easy to tell a story about your life when you really spend a lifetime hiding your life.”

Seeing his struggles growing up poor on screen moved him to tears, Foreman told me. He shared some regrets amid his reflections, citing the animosity he once felt toward Ali, whom, he said, was interested in becoming friends long before Foreman could bring himself to end their competitive feud.

Foreman hopes audiences will find inspiration in his personal journey of growth and resilience, he said.

“The world needs to know it’s never over,” Foreman explained. “There’s always a chance to live again.”

Actor Khris Davis, who portrays Foreman as an adult in the film, told me the role was “one you dream about because you get to flex so many different facets of your capabilities. Your body, your mind, your spirit all get to play a role.”

“To be able to jump timelines, to be able to age up, or age down, it’s one of the great challenges of acting, to be able to stretch your body thin and wide and long and short, to take physical contact and to give it,” he said. “If you ever have the opportunity and the privilege to do it, it is something you’ll never forget. So I’m incredibly grateful as an actor that I had the opportunity to do so.”

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” is in theaters April 28.

One thing to talk about…

Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, Marshall Glaze, Micah Lussier at Sunset Bronson Studios for the "Love is Blind" Season 4 reunion. Adam Rose/Netflix

Netflix may want to stick to giving us binge-worthy content.

There was major hoopla when the streaming giant tried – and failed – to air a live reunion of the latest season of the buzzy dating series, “Love Is Blind.”

For all the talk of cord cutting, Netflix inadvertently made a strong case for good old fashioned TV this week, as my colleague Brian Lowry pointed out. The power of love can’t be stopped for long, however. Netflix apologized for the snafu, filmed the reunion and aired it the next day.

You should listen to…

Suga, a member of boy band BTS, arrived at a photo call for the film 'The Devil's Deal' in Seoul, South Korea, on February 27. Young Ho/Sipa USA

BTS continues their world domination, one solo member at a time.

The world’s currently most-successful boy band may be on hiatus, but the members’ solo projects have been feeding the desire of their fans for new music.

The group’s rapper, Suga, is dropping his new album titled “D-Day” on Friday. Those who love BTS will undoubtedly be excited for this record.

Cannot wait to watch…

“Dead Ringers”

Rachel Weisz in "Dead Ringer" on Prime Video. Courtesy of Prime Video/Amazon Studios

I wonder if Rachel Weisz got paid double for this one?

She stars as twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle in the new Amazon Prime miniseries, “Dead Ringers.” The sisters “share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront,” according to a description of the show.

It’s an update of the 1988 film of the same name, and Weisz really throws herself into the role. I mean, the roles.

“Dead Ringers” starts streaming Friday.

“Judy Blume Forever” documentary

A still of Judy Blume in "Judy Blume Forever" on Prime Video. Courtesy of Prime Video/Amazon Studios

Speaking for myself, “Forever” was a pretty life-changing book as a teen.

It was all about teenage love and coming of age. At the time, my girlfriends and I were thrilled, aghast, scandalized and grateful that one of our favorite authors took on the topic of teen sex since we were all talking about it anyway.

Blume is one of the most influential young adult authors to ever pick up a pen. As book banning has returned to the headlines, this timely documentary is for the multiple generations of readers she has blessed with her talent.

The doc debuts Friday on Prime.