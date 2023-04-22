CNN —

The two rival forces battling for control in Sudan have both said they are ready to help evacuate foreign nationals, raising hopes international powers could soon rescue stranded citizens after a week of fighting.

In a statement, Sudan’s army said it had agreed to facilitate the evacuation of nationals and diplomats from a number of countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, France and China.

Evacuations are expected to begin “within the coming hours,” according to the statement.

On Friday, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they were ready to partially reopen all airports in Sudan to air traffic to allow countries to evacuate their nationals.

Fierce fighting broke out in Sudan last Saturday between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), commanded by Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the paramilitary RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

The announcements came as fresh clashes between the two groups shattered a three-day ceasefire which had been declared for the Muslim holiday of Eid.

Fighting was reported in the capital Khartoum on Saturday, with witnesses telling CNN fierce clashes were taking place in the vicinity of the presidential palace and the sounds of explosions and warplanes flying overhead could be heard.

Smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha International Hospital on Friday, April 21, 2023. Maheen S/AP

CNN has approached the countries named in the army statement for comment.

A spokesperson for the European Union said that estimated 1,500 citizens from various EU countries are currently in Sudan.

“They are facing a very difficult situation and their safety is a priority. We urge both sides (the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces) to stop fighting and allow for safe passage out of the country,” the spokesperson said, adding the EU was working with member states to find solutions and get these people out of the country.

It is unclear how many US citizens are in Sudan. The State Department does not keep official counts of US citizens in foreign countries and Americans are not required to register when they go abroad. US State Department officials told staffers estimated 16,000 American citizens in Sudan, most of whom are dual nationals.

The US State Department said earlier this week that American citizens in Sudan “should have no expectation of a US government-coordinated evacuation at this time” because of the security situation and the closure of the airport in Khartoum.

“It is imperative that US citizens in Sudan make their own arrangements to stay safe in these difficult circumstances,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel at a press briefing on Friday.