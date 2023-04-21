Customers line up outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 13, 2023.
Expert says not to blame Fed for bank failures. Hear why
04:57 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
Customers line up outside of the Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on March 13, 2023.
Expert says not to blame Fed for bank failures. Hear why
04:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
06:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
New York CNN  — 

SVB Financial Group, the company that owned the failed Silicon Valley Bank until the US government took it over last month, announced that two of its top executives have left their jobs.

Gregory Becker, the company’s former CEO, and Daniel Beck, SVB’s former chief financial officer, left the company earlier this week, the financial services company said in a regulatory filing.

Beck resigned on Tuesday and Becker resigned as both a board member and CEO Wednesday. The company requested he remain as a corporate consultant “on an as needed basis” without charging SVB for his services.

SVB filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last month and appointed business advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal to help it see through its restructuring. A&M’s Nicholas Grossi was named SVB’s interim CFO on Thursday.

The company didn’t name an interim CEO but said Grossi would effectively run the company, tasked with turning the company around. It also said it would indefinitely postpone its annual meeting, which had been scheduled for April 27.

Silicon Valley Bank, the regional bank that failed in March and kickstarted the global banking crisis, was not included in the bankruptcy filing.

A the time of its bankruptcy, SVB Financial said it had $3.3 billion in unsecured debt and $3.7 billion in stock that could get wiped out in the restructuring.

Correction: An earlier headline incorrectly identified the company at which the executives resigned. It is SVB Financial Group.