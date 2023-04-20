CNN —

The US military is deploying “additional capabilities” nearby Sudan to secure the US embassy in the country and assist with a potential evacuation, if the situation calls for it, the Defense Department announced on Thursday.

That includes hundreds of Marines who are already in Camp Lemmonier in Djibouti, a US defense official told CNN, with aircraft capable of bringing in ground units to secure an embassy.

“The Department of Defense, through U.S. Africa Command, is monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting prudent planning for various contingencies,” a statement from Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Phil Ventura said. “As part of this, we are deploying additional capabilities nearby in the region for contingency purposes related to securing and potentially facilitating the departure of U.S. Embassy personnel from Sudan, if circumstances require it.”

The defense official said the aircraft would be part of what’s officially known as an aviation combat element, consisting of pilots, maintainers, aircraft, and air intelligence personnel. That element would have the capability of bringing a ground combat unit into the area to secure the embassy in the event of an evacuation.

An evacuation is not imminent due to the volatile situation on the ground, a senior US official said. The US is looking to the upcoming Eid holiday for a potential ceasefire between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which could create a window to safely get people out of the country, according to the staffers, CNN reported yesterday.

