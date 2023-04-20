Editor’s Note: David Zurawik is a professor of practice in media studies at Goucher College. For three decades, he was a media critic at the Baltimore Sun. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.

A moment lost.

What could have been a watershed moment for journalism and democracy was lost Tuesday when Dominion Voting Systems settled its lawsuit against Fox News for $787.5 million, less than half of the $1.6 billion it was seeking.

The money matters. It always matters in today’s media world of giant mergers, hedge fund dollars and shareholders who call for higher and higher earnings.

But what is $787.5 million to a cable cash machine like Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News? National Football League owners are signing contracts with quarterbacks worth hundreds of millions of dollars these days, as the Philadelphia Eagles did this week in a record-setting deal with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

It would be too much to say Fox won. The discovery process of the trial documented the ethical and moral bankruptcy at the core of Fox like no reporting done by me or any other media analyst over the years.

But Fox definitely dodged a bullet — and it would not be too much to say journalism and democracy lost.

In a statement Tuesday, Fox acknowledged that the court found some of its on-air statements about Dominion to be false. But it did not apologize, and its hosts will not have to apologize on-air for supporting the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen in part through the use of rigged voting machines.

The Fox statement went on to say, “This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.” After enduring months of humbling revelations brought out through legal discovery, it appears that the in-your-face swagger built into Fox’s DNA by its CEO and master propagandist Roger Ailes never left.

As Angelo Carusone, president and chairman of Media Matters for America, said of the settlement on CBC News Tuesday: “But will this change their behavior? No. In fact, my warning to everybody is Fox News is about to burn brighter and hotter as a result of this.” (Media Matters is a non-profit, progressive media watchdog that has been one of Fox’s harshest critics.)

And that means the disinformation, misinformation, propaganda and lies from the right-wing messaging machine will continue full steam ahead. They might even increase during the 2024 presidential election season, with former President Donald Trump in high dudgeon still blasting away at the 2020 election as he runs for the Republican nomination.

Fox, the biggest and most powerful part of that machine, bought its way out of a trial it was very likely to lose, given the wealth of private messages Fox hosts and executives sent mocking the lies that election deniers were pushing about a stolen election. And yet, they provided a platform on their shows for people to support exactly that to their millions of viewers.

That is reckless disregard for the truth at the very least. Under the Supreme Court’s landmark New York Times v. Sullivan ruling, a successful defamation suit against a media organization by a public figure must show “actual malice,” which is defined as publishing something “with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not.”

It was a case that could have made clear to news consumers and providers that consciously lying and causing harm with those lies is not protected by the First Amendment. In more than three decades as a media critic and 10 years teaching a college seminar on free speech and the First Amendment, I have never seen a case of defamation this strong and clear-cut.

A very public defeat of Fox after weeks of an intensely covered trial featuring prime-time hosts and network executives acknowledging their lies had the potential to turn back the tide of disinformation that engulfs American media, politics and culture.

At the very least, it might have spooked smaller platforms on the right without pockets as deep as Fox’s. True, it might not have scared them straight into responsible and honest journalism, but it would surely have given them pause before publishing the next big lie and seeing their leader humbled in a Delaware courtroom.

To me, that was the great promise of this case: That courtroom could have become a crucible not just for the public humiliation of Fox, but a national understanding to some extent of how we have arrived at this terrible American moment with democracy drowning in a sea of disinformation and lies. It isn’t just the fault of Fox, of course, but Fox has been leading the charge for decades and has taken no responsibility for what its lies have done to our belief in democracy and trust in the rule of law.

Fox is not totally out of the legal woods. It still has other legal challenges, such as one from Smartmatic, another technology firm, which is suing the network for defamation to the tune of $2.7 billion (it is only in the discovery phase and is not expected to come to trial anytime soon). But with $4.1 billion on hand, Fox can easily buy its way out of that one, too.

Money talks, and Fox walks away to continue its assault on democracy and truth.