SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale on October 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle has been one of the fastest and most competitive housing markets in the United States throughout 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin)
Why tech hubs are seeing home prices cool faster than other areas in US
01:56 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 16 videos
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A Redfin real estate yard sign is pictured in front of a house for sale on October 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Seattle has been one of the fastest and most competitive housing markets in the United States throughout 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images for Redfin)
Why tech hubs are seeing home prices cool faster than other areas in US
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kendall roy apartment thumb new
Kendall Roy's 'Succession' penthouse hits market for $29M
00:49
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
CNN Business reporter Clare Duffy TikTok experiment 2
Here's what your teen could see on TikTok
06:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Andi Owen MillerKnoll CEO
'Leave Pity City': Boss to staff worried about bonuses
02:32
Now playing
- Source: CNN
fox news kurtz 01
Watch how Fox News has covered its own trial
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DeSantis panel vpx
'My stomach is hurting from laughing': Hear panelist's reaction to DeSantis' threat to Disney
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
New York CNN  — 

The ongoing commercial real estate slowdown has a new victim: Blackstone, the largest owner of commercial real estate globally. The company saw its distributable earnings — the profit distributed to shareholders after expenses — plunge 36% since last year. That’s raising eyebrows on Wall Street as investors assess the fallout from last month’s regional banking crisis.

Blackrock’s decline was largely driven by an easing of value in its real estate investments. The company’s real estate segment’s distributable earnings fell 58% since last year. Profits from sales fell 54% to $4.4 billion, down from $9.5 billion last year.

After decades of thriving growth bolstered by low interest rates and easy credit, the $20 trillion commercial real estate industry has seemingly hit a wall. Office and retail property valuations have been falling since the pandemic brought about lower occupancy rates and changes in where people work and how they shop. The Federal Reserve’s efforts to fight inflation by raising interest rates have also hurt the credit-dependent industry.

Recent banking stress has added to those woes. Lending to commercial real estate developers and managers largely comes from small and midsize banks, where the pressure on liquidity has been most severe. About 80% of all bank loans for commercial properties come from regional banks, according to Goldman Sachs economists.

Recently, short-sellers have stepped up their bets against commercial landlords, indicating that they think the market will continue to fall as regional banks limit access to credit. Real estate is the most shorted industry globally and the third most in the United States, according to S&P Global.

Still, on an earnings call Thursday morning, CEO Stephen Schwarzman said that Blackstone was prepared to weather “adverse market conditions.”

Blackstone president Jonathan Gray emphasized on Thursday’s earnings call that the company has diversified its investments, and more-troubled office real estate only makes 2% of their holdings. That’s down from 61% in 2007.

Gray told Bloomberg on Thursday that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the turmoil in the sector has created opportunity for Blackstone. The company, he said, has been talking to smaller banks to help lend to their clients as they look to tighten their credit.

The banking crisis, he said, and banks’ subsequent retreat from loose lending policies, could create a “golden moment” for credit and provide more opportunity for Blackstone to provide financing, he said.