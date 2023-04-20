CNN —

Gwyneth Paltrow is never saying never to the prospect of her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The now sometimes actress and full time entrepreneur as head of lifestyle uber-brand Goop spoke with her Marvel-mate Scarlett Johansson in a new episode of her podcast. The “Iron Man” and “Avengers” costars speculated about their potential future involvement in the comic book films during their chat.

While Johansson said firmly that she’s “done” as Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow, Paltrow wasn’t quite as final in her wording.

When Johansson asked the Oscar-winner if she was “also done with Marvel,” Paltrow responded, “I think so!”

“I mean I didn’t die, so I guess they can always ask me to (come back),” she continued.

When Johansson mused that Paltrow could indeed come back “at some point,” Paltrow exclaimed “Really?”

“As 64-year-old Pepper Potts! How great,” she added jokingly. (Paltrow is 50.)

(From left): Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson, Pom Klementieff and Letitia Wright in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Marvel Studios/Everett Collection

Paltrow originated the role of Potts, Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) personal-assistant-turned-love interest, in 2008’s “Iron Man,” which is the film that kicked off the MCU.

She portrayed the character in two more “Iron Man” films as well as the ensuing “Avengers” film franchise, last playing Potts in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which saw her bid farewell to Stark/Iron Man in the climax.

Elsewhere in Paltrow’s chat with Johansson on the Goop podcast, the pair reflected on their previous relationships, with Gwyneth mistakenly saying Scarlett has been married twice.

Johansson corrected Paltrow, reminding her that she’s been married three times, which prompted the “Shakespeare in Love” star to remark that she forgot Johansson had been married to Ryan Reynolds.

“We love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house,” Paltrow remarked, which made Johansson laugh and say, “He’s a good guy.”

Johansson and Reynolds were married from 2008 until 2011, before she went on to wed French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014. The pair welcomed daughter Rose, now 8, before parting ways in 2017.

In 2020, Johansson married “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, and the pair are now parents to son Cosmo, who turns 2 in August.