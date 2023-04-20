Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

April 21, 2023

Today CNN 10 is looking at Japan where fishermen are raising concerns about the government’s decision to gradually release more than a million tons of filtered wastewater from a nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The government says it’s necessary, but the decision comes as life for fishermen is getting back to normal following a nuclear meltdown more than a decade ago. Then, CNN 10 is headed to Memphis to look at what one hundred-year-old ingredient makes a local burger famous. All that and more on this episode of CNN 10

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. A former airman of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was charged under what Act for sharing classified Pentagon documents on social media?

2. What is the name of the 860-year-old cathedral in Paris that was damaged in a massive blaze in 2019?

3. Tuesday’s episode highlighted robot trash cans promoting social interaction and encouraging recycling in what U.S. city?

4. What country is set to become the most populated in the world if it hasn’t already?

5. Highlighted in Wednesday’s episode, what U.S. state recently saw the return of a massive lake which hadn`t existed for generations and is now impacting farm lands?

6. What is the name of the most powerful rocket ever built, which was launched by SpaceX this week? (though it blew up moments later)

7. Engineering students raced boats in Golden, Colorado created from what type of material?

8. In what country in Africa is there currently a deadly conflict between two generals who once worked together, but are now vying for power?

9. What is the name of the championship trophy awarded each year to the winner of the National Hockey League?

10. The Japanese government plans to gradually release more than a million tons of filtered wastewater from a toxic nuclear power plant into what body of water?

