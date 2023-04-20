justin nelson dominion lead counsel iso
CNN anchor asks Dominion lawyer: Was Fox lawsuit about money or truth?
01:31 - Source: CNN
Media 17 videos
justin nelson dominion lead counsel iso
CNN anchor asks Dominion lawyer: Was Fox lawsuit about money or truth?
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Justin Nelson, joined by fellow members of the Dominion Voting Systems legal team, speaks to members of the media outside the Leonard Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, Delaware, on April 18, 2023. - Vote machine maker Dominion and Fox News settled a defamation case over falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election aired on the conservative TV network, a US judge announced Tuesday.
CNN anchor worked at Fox for 16 years. Hear why she thinks Fox got out of Dominion lawsuit easy
02:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tapper smile vpx
'Difficult to say with a straight face': Tapper reacts to Fox News' statement on settlement
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dominion lawyer justin nelson vpx
Hear from Dominion lawyer after settlement with Fox News
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Elie Honig
Honig says Fox is 'headed for a full-blown journalistic and legal disaster'
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A Fox News channel sign is seen at the News Corporation building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2018.
Should Fox settle defamation lawsuit? Prominent lawyer weighs in
01:33
Now playing
- Source: CNN
bash snl skit split thumb vpx
'SNL' spoofs Dana Bash during Trump indictment coverage. See her reaction
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Evan Gershkovich - handout from WSJ
This is what journalist was working on before getting arrested in Russia
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fox News Text 2
'He could easily destroy us': See Tucker Carlson's private text about Trump
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tucker carlson jon stewart SPLIT
Jon Stewart responds to Tucker Carlson 'borrowing from his playbook'
01:42
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Parisis "Gerry" Filippatos
Hear from the attorney for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
04:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
paul rudd olivia colman prank bbc radio
Oscar winner pulls hilarious prank on Paul Rudd during radio show
01:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Tubi super bowl ad prank reax
A Super Bowl ad left viewers yelling for their remotes. Here's why
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
evan lambert arrest 1
'Just trying to do my job': Reporter arrested at governor's news conference
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
joe rogan ilhan omar split
Joe Rogan says Ilhan Omar shouldn't have apologized for statement that drew criticism
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Newsmax 2
DirectTV's move to drop right-wing channel has Conservatives crying foul
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Jason Vanderground
See the 'big money marketing' of Jesus that's set to air during the Super Bowl
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

The $787.5 million settlement that Fox News has agreed to pay in the historic defamation case from Dominion Voting Systems is a blockbuster number by any measure — but when all is said and done, the chances that the right-wing network will end up absorbing the full cost is highly unlikely.

Here’s why:

Settlement payments are tax deductible if the company pays out of pocket. When you run a business, much (if not all) of what you spend is considered a business expense. That includes the money you spend to defend the company in civil lawsuits that threaten to tarnish the company brand or otherwise harm its ability to make money in the future.

For income tax purposes, those expenses are deductible, assuming the company is not reimbursed for them by anyone else, and assuming the money isn’t going to pay fines or a penalty to the government, in which case a deduction would be disallowed.

In Fox’s case, a trial may have further harmed its reputation, so settling the case likely made the most economic sense. “This is the cost of protecting your income stream and profits, which are taxable…. It’s all about dollars and cents,” New York University tax law professor Brant J. Hellwig told CNN.

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems speak at a news conference outside New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Del., after the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News was settled just as the jury trial was set to begin, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems speak at a news conference outside New Castle County Courthouse in Wilmington, Del., after the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News was settled just as the jury trial was set to begin, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/AP

Exclusive: Inside the historic settlement talks between Fox News and Dominion

The corporate income tax is also about dollars and cents, not about judging behavior that led to the business expense in the first place. “Our income tax measures income, not probity,” said business tax expert Steven Rosenthal, a senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

The current flat corporate tax rate at the federal level is 21%. That means if Fox pays the full settlement — and is not reimbursed for it by any insurance coverage it may have for exactly these types of legal costs — it could reduce its federal tax liability by up to $165.38 million (21% x $787.5 million), Hellwig said.

In addition, “Fox also may deduct their settlement payments for state and local income tax purposes,” Rosenthal noted.

Had the case gone to trial and Fox lost, any compensatory and punitive damages it had to pay also would have been tax deductible if it had to pay them out of pocket.

“The [compensatory] damages would have related to conduct that Fox engaged in as part of its trade or business. The tax treatment of punitive damages is a little more difficult, but as a general matter those damages would be deductible as well — again, because they arose out of conduct that Fox took in connection with its trade or business and for the purpose of protecting its revenue stream — that is, to not lose viewers to other outlets promoting election fraud claims,” Hellwig said.

Business insurance expenses are tax deductible. If Fox pays for an insurance policy that it expects will reimburse it for its settlement costs, then it may not deduct the cost of the settlement payment. “Fox cannot deduct it if they have right or expectation to reimbursement,” Rosenthal said.

But losing that deduction is hardly a loss to the company because it will get back from the insurer whatever it paid up front in settlement money.

And it will continue to be able to deduct as a business expense the premiums it pays for such insurance, which very well may go up as a result of these very pricey lawsuits.