Islamabad, Pakistan CNN —

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister will travel to India next month, the most senior-level visit in seven years in what is a major diplomatic breakthrough between two neighbours with a long history of fractious relations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) foreign ministers meeting on May 4-5, Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed on Thursday.

“Our participation in the meeting reflects Pakistan’s commitment to the SCO Charter and processes and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” the foreign ministry said.

This is the first time that the most senior Pakistani foreign office representative has visited India since 2016.

Diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have been beset by decades of distrust and occasional bouts of open conflict.

But they have been especially contentious since September 2016 after the Indian army said it had conducted “surgical attacks” in the disputed region of Kashmir to foil a “terrorist attack,” according to India’s Director General of Military Operations.

In February 2019, tensions between the two countries escalated further after Pakistan claimed to have shot down two Indian fighter jets, a day after India said it launched airstrikes in Pakistani territory. It was first such incursion by Indian Air Force planes since the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

In August 2019, Pakistan announced it would downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend bilateral trade with India after New Delhi stripped the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

India and Pakistan are both members of the SCO. The foreign ministers meeting will be held in the western Indian coastal state of Goa.