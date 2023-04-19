New York CNN —

Lawyers for House Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney’s office are set to square off before a federal judge Wednesday over a subpoena seeking testimony about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Last week Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, sued Jim Jordan, the chair of the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee, to block a congressional subpoena to a former prosecutor, alleging the lawmakers are engaged in a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” the DA’s office.

Bragg asked the judge for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction to block this subpoena and any future subpoenas to him or other current or former prosecutors.

The lawsuit followed weeks of heated exchanges between Jordan and Bragg leading up to and following the indictment of Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records that was allegedly done to coverup a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to stop her from going public about an alleged affair a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The clash between federal and state powers began in March when Jordan asked Bragg’s office for documents and communications after news organizations reported that Bragg’s office was moving closer to seeking to indict Trump. Jordan called it an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority.” Bragg’s office has alleged that a Trump attorney worked behind the scenes to enlist help from allies in Congress and called Jordan’s inquiry into the ongoing criminal investigation an unconstitutional and “unprecedented inquiry into a local prosecution.”

Bragg’s lawsuit describes Jordan’s efforts as “a direct threat to federalism and the sovereign interests of the State of New York.”

Lawyers for Jordan and the committee said they are immune from the civil lawsuit under the Speech and Debate clause of the US Constitution that protects lawmakers from being sued for actions stemming from their legislative actions. They have also argued the subpoena is valid because they are seeking the information to potentially craft legislation that would protect a president from politically motivated state and local prosecutions and allow them to move criminal actions to federal courts.

In a proposed response filed with the court, Bragg argues that constitutional immunity assumes the actions are part of legitimate legislative activity, which he argues the subpoena isn’t.

“Speech or Debate immunity is not license for Congress to disregard the very separation of powers the clause aims to secure,” he wrote.

The former prosecutor who received the subpoena, Mark Pomerantz, is a defendant in the matter for technical reasons. Pomerantz wrote a book about the investigation after he resigned.

Pomerantz joined Bragg in asking the judge to block the subpoena for his testimony, saying he was not involved in the decision to seek an indictment of Trump since he resigned more than a year before the indictment was returned.

Jordan set a deadline of Thursday for Pomerantz to provide testimony to the committee, but given the litigation, it isn’t clear if the deadline is enforceable.

The parties will appear before Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, who was appointed to the bench by Trump and confirmed by the Senate by a 91-3 vote in 2019.

Before Vyskocil was confirmed as a US district court judge, she was appointed as a federal bankruptcy judge in 2016 by the Judicial Council of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Prior to that, Vyskocil was a litigator who worked primarily on insurance cases over a 33-year career at New York law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. She attended Dominican College of Blauvelt and received her law degree from St. John’s University.

The judge had a notable ruling in September 2020 when she dismissed a defamation lawsuit that former Playboy model Karen McDougal brought against Fox News alleging she was defamed by host Tucker Carlson when he suggested she extorted Trump when she obtained a $150,000 payment from American Media, the publisher of the National Enquirer, for her life story, which included allegations of a long affair with Trump. AMI never published an article and said McDougal was paid to write health and fitness columns.

The judge ruled, “The context in which the offending statements were made here make it abundantly clear that Mr. Carlson was not accusing Ms. McDougal of actually committing a crime. As a result, his statements are not actionable.”

“But there can be no doubt that Mr. Carlson did so as hyperbole to promote debate on a matter of public concern,” the judge wrote.

Prosecutors did not charge Trump with crimes related to the AMI deal to buy and bury McDougal’s story, but they included it in a statement of facts accompanying the indictment as part of a “catch and kill scheme” to suppress negative stories before the 2016 presidential election.