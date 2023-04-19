CNN —

The “Twilight” saga really will live on in eternity.

A television series based on the fantasy romance novels by Stephenie Meyer is in early development at Lionsgate TV, a source with knowledge told CNN. The source also said that Meyer is expected to be involved in the series.

A Lionsgate spokesperson declined to comment. No other details about how the books will be adapted for TV were available.

Meyer’s debut “Twilight” novel was published in 2005, followed by the “New Moon,” “Eclipse” and “Breaking Dawn” sequels that were published through 2008. More than 100 million copies of the books have been sold worldwide.

The series follows Bella Swan, a human teenager who moves to Forks, Washington and falls “unconditionally and irrevocably” in love with her new classmate, Edward Cullen.

When Bella learns that Edward is in fact a vampire, the story takes twists and turns – including a love triangle with werewolf Jacob Black, as well as the birth of a vampire-human baby – as the two star-crossed lovers navigate their undying commitment to each other.

The four books were adapted into a hugely popular five-movie franchise that became known as “The Twilight Saga,” which starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. The first movie premiered in 2008 – turning Stewart, Pattinson and Lautner into massive stars – and quickly drew in a dedicated and obsessive fan base that became known as “Twihards.”

The movies combined went on to gross over 1 billion dollars, with “Breaking Dawn Part 2” raking in nearly $300 million at the box office since its 2012 release.

Details on the TV series at this point are sparse but hold on, spider monkeys, more on that to come.