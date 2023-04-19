exp Historic flooding in South Florida 041304ASEG1 cnni world_00003501.png
Historic rainfall sweeps South Florida, causing severe flooding
02:55 - Source: CNN
Top business news 16 videos
exp Historic flooding in South Florida 041304ASEG1 cnni world_00003501.png
Historic rainfall sweeps South Florida, causing severe flooding
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
strenuous job 1
Low testosterone? It could be your job
03:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
luxury watches marketplace europe
Gen Z buyers jump into luxury watch market
03:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcapremotework_16x9
Are workers losing the leverage they need to win the work-from-home battle?
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
low-wage worker
'Not enough': Low-wage workers continue to grapple with inflation
03:08
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Jamie Dimon
Hear major bank CEO's prediction about a possible recession
00:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Bob Lee
Elon Musk points to 'violent crime' in San Francisco after death of Cash App founder
02:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap 033023 clip 2 16x9
Plastic water bottles are not just bad for environment - how they impact your health
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Lila Varisco
5-year-old makes over $3,000 purchase on her mom's Amazon account
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
birth of cell phones 1982 vault screengrab 01
Watch how CNN covered the birth of cell phones
02:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cyber scam victim
He was lured by human traffickers with a 'dream job.' Then he got scammed
02:56
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
thomas hoenig
Ex-Fed official argues Fed should continue to raise interest rates
02:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
dave ricks eli lilly ceo cnntm thumb vpx
CEO of pharma giant on why the company is cutting cost of insulin
02:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kevin Roose NYT tech journalist
Journalist says he had a creepy encounter with new tech that left him unable to sleep
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kevin o'leary ctm iso 2 15 23
'Shark Tank' star defends controversial tweet: 'Get over it'
01:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Neil deGrasse Tyson Burnett vpx
Neil deGrasse Tyson lets the air out of balloon hype
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN  — 

More than half of gas stations in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area were without gasoline Wednesday after flooding from last week’s massive storm caused a wave of panic buying by drivers topping off their gas tanks.

“I would estimate that 80% of [station closings] are due to panic buying,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, which tracks station closings and gas prices.

A storm dumped 20 inches of rain on Fort Lauderdale in just one day last Wednesday, causing widespread flooding and some disruptions to operations at Port Everglades in that city, where a significant portion of gasoline for the region comes through a dozen different gas terminals.

Data from GasBuddy showed that 59% of stations in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale market were closed Wednesday, up from about 20% on Sunday. Other nearby markets are also reporting station outages, including 31% of stations in the West Palm Beach-Fort Pierce market and 4% of stations in the Fort Myers-Naples market.

But much of the shortages and closures that followed came because of a surge in demand caused by drivers rushing to stations that were still open, rather than the lack of supply.

“it’s a self-fulfilling prophesy, people see the gas lines, and they think they should fill up,” said De Haan.

This phenomenon of people rushing to buy gas and causing shortages is common after other supply disruptions, including following the ransomware attack that temporarily shut the Colonial Pipeline back in 2021.

“This is true everywhere. People lose their minds when there’s one station with a closed pump,” said Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for OPIS, which tracks gas prices for AAA. “There’s panic. Nobody wants to give up their mobility.”

The good news is that things are starting to improve at Port Everglades, which reports that nine out of 12 gas terminals are reporting operations have recovered from last week’s severe flooding and are distributing gas and diesel to retailers.

Stations in South Florida are also getting supplied from gas terminals in the northern part of the state, and the Florida Highway Patrol tweeted Wednesday that it is providing escorts to some of the trucks.

03 fort lauderdale fl flooding 041323 RESTRICTED
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale begins long recovery as floodwaters recede

But the even better news is that with full tanks, drivers will not need to fill up in the coming days as they normally might have, and the panic buying is likely to subside.

“We just have to wait for it to happen,” said De Haan. He expected most of the closed stations to be reopened by the weekend.

Kloza agrees with that time frame.

“Stations have very shallow inventories of gasoline. Most need a delivery every two or three days,” he said. “But just as those shallow inventories can run out very quickly, they can be refilled very quickly. This too shall pass.”