One day, seven mass shootings.

The number of mass shootings in the United States on Saturday was higher than on any other day so far in 2023, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks US gun-related violence.

They spanned across six states, killing at least 10 people. The most deadly was in Alabama, where a shooter targeted a Sweet 16 party, killing four people between the ages of 17 and 23, and injuring an additional 28. Another two people were killed in a shooting at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, where the community was still reeling from a mass shooting at a bank on April 10.

Both CNN and GVA define a “mass shooting” as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

Before this weekend, the most mass shootings on any day this year was New Year’s Day, which saw six mass shootings, according to GVA.

But seven mass shootings in one day is not the highest this country has seen in recent years. Over each Fourth of July weekend between 2020-2022, there was at least one day with mass shootings in the double digits.

In 2020, the 15 mass shootings that occurred across 13 states on July 5 made for the highest number of mass shootings in one day since 2013, according to GVA.

There have been more mass shootings than days so far this year and more shootings than at this point in any year since at least 2013.