Today is the deadline to file your taxes — but tens of millions of Americans have yet to submit their information to the IRS. If you haven’t filed yet, there’s still time to request an extension that will give you until October 16.

1. Kansas City shooting

A White, 84-year-old homeowner who allegedly shot and wounded Ralph Yarl after the Black teen went to the wrong address to pick up his siblings will face two felony charges, officials announced Monday. Homeowner Andrew Lester told police he fired immediately after answering the doorbell when he saw the 16-year-old pulling on an exterior door handle, according to documents obtained by CNN. Lester said he was “scared to death” due to the boy’s size, according to the document. After the April 13 shooting, which left the teenager with gunshot wounds to his head and arm, Ralph told police that he did not pull on the door. A prosecuting attorney in the county said that “there was a racial component to this case,” but did not elaborate. Protests have erupted in Kansas City as the teen and his family struggle with the trauma from the ordeal.

2. Disney

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis floated the idea of building a state prison or a competing theme park next to Disney World in Orlando as revenge for the company resisting a state takeover of its special taxing district. Laying out his plan to exact retribution against the House of Mouse, the Florida Republican said the GOP-controlled state legislature will take steps to “formally nullify” Disney’s attempts to maintain control of the district through last-minute maneuvering. The clash between Florida and its largest employer started last year when the state passed a new law that limited classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity. Disney objected to the bill and vowed to help get it repealed. DeSantis responded by targeting the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the special taxing district that for half a century gave Disney control over the land around its Central Florida theme parks.

3. Debt ceiling

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday previewed what he hopes House Republicans can pass in the next few weeks to raise the debt ceiling during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange. “So here is our plan: In the coming weeks, the House will vote on the bill to lift the debt ceiling into the next year, save taxpayers trillions of dollars, make us less dependent on China, curb our inflation, all without touching social security and Medicare,” he told a crowd of traders and analysts. While sounding optimistic, there is no bipartisan agreement in sight and Democrats continue to argue that the debt limit should be lifted without any conditions attached. The Republican bill would not be expected to pass in the Senate. After the speech, White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said McCarthy “failed to clearly outline what House Republicans are proposing and will vote on,” arguing McCarthy only “referenced a vague, extreme MAGA wish list.”

4. FBI

The FBI has arrested two alleged Chinese agents and federal prosecutors have charged dozens of others with working to silence and harass dissidents within the US — with some even operating an “undeclared police station” in New York City. The two men, both US citizens, allegedly operated the police station in the city’s Chinatown. It has been shut down since a search warrant was executed at the location last fall, according to a spokesman for the US Attorney in the Eastern District of New York. The two men have been charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstructing justice, officials said. Federal prosecutors have also charged dozens of officers of the national police of the People’s Republic of China with harassing Chinese nationals in the US critical of the Chinese government.

5. Twitter

Twitter has reversed course on another controversial decision, this time causing many in the weather community to breathe a collective sigh of relief. Earlier this year, the company said it would limit the number of tweets that can be sent from automated accounts unless they pay extra. That change would have a huge impact on the National Weather Service and other weather entities that use automated tweets to send crucial weather alerts, like tornado warnings. However, Twitter surprisingly announced over the weekend that an exception will be made for the National Weather Service, allowing its accounts to send alerts without limits. “Without this automated process, it would take minutes for forecasters to manually prepare warning information into a tweet. For every warning issued, seconds could make the difference between life and death,” NOAA said in a statement to CNN.

