Hollywood actress Mischa Barton, who rose to fame after starring in the popular television series “The O.C.,” is set to join the reboot of Australian soap opera “Neighbours.”

She will join the residents of Ramsay Street in the fictional suburb of Erinsborough in Melbourne as a guest star, playing the character of Reece, streaming service Amazon Freevee and production company Fremantle announced on Monday.

Reece will be an American that is new to the area and “not quite who she appears to be,” according to the show’s producers.

Executive producer Jason Herbison said in a press release that they are “beyond excited to have an actor of Mischa’s caliber join us for the beginning of this exciting new chapter.”

“Mischa’s character is dynamic and unpredictable, and will have an instant presence on Ramsay Street. Our loyal viewers are going to love her, locally and abroad,” he added.

The long-running drama series began almost four decades ago in 1985 and ended in July.

The new season, which began production in Melbourne on Monday and is set to premiere in the autumn, will inaugurate the revitalized series’ new phase.

“I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia – a place I know and love,” said Barton in the release.

Barton began her career as a child, appearing in late 1990s movies “Notting Hill” and “The Sixth Sense.”

The star then garnered popularity for her on-screen portrayal of lead character Marissa Cooper in the television series “The O.C.” between 2003 and 2006.

She played a lead role in the 2008 crime film “Assassination of a High School President,” alongside actor Bruce Willis, as well as the 2009 thriller “Homecoming.”

Barton now joins the likes of singer Kylie Minogue, actress and “Barbie” movie star Margot Robbie, and actor Guy Pearce, who have all appeared in “Neighbours.”

Familiar faces that will return to their roles include Annie Jones (as Jane Harris), Rebekah Elmaloglou (as Terese Willis), Georgie Stone (as Mackenzie Hargreaves), and Tim Kano (as Leo Tanaka), according to the show’s producers.

Guests Ian Smith (as Harold Bishop), April Rose Pengilly (as Chloe Brennan) and Melissa Bell (as Lucy Robinson), will also reprise their roles.